How have Lochee residents reacted to ‘knife’ incident that put neighbourhood in spotlight?

The neighbourhood of Lochee was this week engulfed by a global storm involving an alleged knife incident and misinformation amplified by the world’s richest man Elon Musk.

A 12-year-old girl was charged over the alleged possession of a knife and an axe following the events of last Saturday on St Ann Lane.

Police later issued a fake news warning over the confrontation as far-right activists, including English Defence League (EDL) co-founder Tommy Robinson, hijacked a Dundee mum’s post about it.

Ali Dumana, the Bulgarian dad who became a target for online hate following the post that made serious and unsubstantiated claims about him, has also spoken out.

But how do Lochee locals feel about what has happened?

‘Wary of going out’

One woman told us she watched the incident unfold near the Farmfoods store.

She said: “I’d heard a lot of shouting in the street and looked outside. Police were quickly on the scene, including a dog unit.

“The whole thing was upsetting and quite frightening.

“The fact it’s now been shared around the world is absolutely crazy.”

Another woman, who has lived in the area for eight years, said: “It has made me more wary of going out – especially walking the dog at night.

“It also casts a bad light on the area.”

SNP councillor Lee Mills was defiant about the situation.

Lee said: “Lochee deserves to be heard on its own terms, not through the lens of outsiders who don’t know our streets, our stories, or our spirit.

“Lochee is a place of resilience. Yes, we’ve faced challenges but we’re also a community that shows up for each other.

“Whether it’s fundraising for families in crisis, supporting our pensioners, or celebrating our local nature and culture, Lochee people care deeply and act boldly.”

‘So proud of the Lochee community’

He added: “After the recent events, I have seen the people of Lochee showing me the very best of society.

“They came forward not with fear but with solidarity and full of ideas of how we can make Lochee a better place.

“They want to help, to support and to stand shoulder to shoulder with their neighbours.

“This is a powerful reminder of what community means. The tired old rhetoric of the right-wing should never win.

“Our city is home to a rich tapestry of cultures, backgrounds, and experiences.

“This diversity is not a challenge to overcome. It is a strength to celebrate.”

His sentiments were backed by his fellow Lochee SNP councillor Siobhan Tolland.

She told The Courier: “Recent events in Lochee have been traumatic for many of us.

“I am so proud that the community has reacted with an openness to support and embrace those who have struggled.

“Lochee’s strength lies in our diversity, and no amount of racist misinformation will undermine that.

“Our community welcomes all and we will always remain open and inclusive.”

‘We look out for each other’

Heather Henry, chairperson of Love Lochee community group, slammed those spreading misinformation about the incident on social media.

She said: “They are just looking for clickbait.

“What has happened needs to be looked at carefully.

“A young girl is at the centre of this, someone who needs support.”

She added: “Lochee is a fantastic and supportive community to live in.

“Lochee can often take a bashing on social media. We have our problems, but so do many other areas of Dundee and Scotland generally.

“We have open forums where concerns and issues can be discussed and back up provided where and when needed.

“We look out for each other and support each other in all situations.”

However, Joanne Wodkowska, who owns Desert Rose second-hand clothing shop on Lochee High Street, says she was not surprised to see speculation about the Bulgarian man’s ethnicity and immigration status.

She is originally from Poland but has lived in Dundee for the last 16 years, raising her children in the City of Discovery but has first-hand experience of xenophobic attitudes.

Joanne said: “I actually had an incident here in the shop when a woman came in and I was speaking with my sister in our language.

“She then told me she would not buy from someone who was not speaking English.

“She didn’t know what we were talking about, but it was private and I wanted to speak about it with my sister.”

‘Give Lochee youngsters somewhere to go’

Joanne also expressed concerns about the behaviour of young people in the area.

She said: “When I first came to Dundee, it was nice, everyone was really good.

“But my son is nine and he doesn’t want to go out and play in the park because the young ones are causing trouble there.

“He doesn’t want to go out and play.”

Pat Stulka, 75, who has lived in Dundee her whole life, was shocked to read about last Saturday’s incident in the Evening Telegraph.

Pat said: “In the 60s, we had places to go as youngsters, we had dance halls but we didn’t have alcohol there.

“In the dance halls, we got an orange juice, if we could afford it.

“The main thing is, there were places to go and things to do.

“I don’t think young people have that now. Yes, we had our gangs, and you knew to stay away from some people.

“That’s what I think young people need to learn to do.

“Every person who stands on the street or gets on a bus has to look around them.

“I saw two youngsters on the bus the other day messing about and told them to stop, and they did. It is about teaching them.

“I think people have got to make sure they know what their kids are doing.”