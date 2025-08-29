Tayside, Fife and Stirling venues recognised at Scottish Bar & Pub Awards 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside, Fife and Stirling venues recognised at Scottish Bar & Pub Awards 2025

The Phoenix in Dundee and The Criterion in St Andrews were among the award winners.

By Finn Nixon
Draffens receive the De Kuyper Award for Cocktail Excellence at the Scottish Bar and Pub Awards. Image: Scottish Bar & Pub Awards
Several venues across Tayside, Fife and Stirling collected accolades at the Scottish Bar and Pub Awards 2025.

This year’s winners were announced at an awards ceremony at the Doubletree by Hilton in Glasgow on Tuesday.

It was the 30th edition of the annual awards, with more than 100 hospitality venues shortlisted as finalists.

The winners included Dundee pub The Phoenix and The Criterion bar in St Andrews.

Meanwhile, Bucks Bar, which recently opened in the Fife town, was also recognised.

The Phoenix, on Nethergate, was taken over by Andy Robertson in August 2024.

It received the Staropramen Award for Outstanding Quality at Tuesday’s event.

A post on Facebook after the win said: “Massive thanks to the whole team at The Phoenix who make it what it is.”

The full list of Tayside, Fife and Stirling award winners is below.

  • Draffens, Dundee – De Kuyper Cocktail Excellence in Neighbourhood Venues
  • Apex Hotels – Hospitality Health Employer of the Year
  • The Criterion, St Andrews – Inverarity Morton Best Drinks Offering
  • Hugos Bar & Pavilion, Dalgety Bay – SPBA Best Beer Garden
  • The Birds and Bees, Stirling – Jump Ship Brewing Gastro Pub of the Year
  • The Phoenix, Dundee – Staropramen Award for Outstanding Quality
  • Bucks Bar Group – Favela Independent Multiple Operator Award

Susan Young, organiser and editor of the DRAM magazine, said: “It was fantastic to see so many deserving winners this year.

“These awards are a celebration of the people who make the Scottish hospitality industry the success it is, and this year’s entries were truly outstanding.

“Every finalist deserves recognition for the exceptional venues they operate and should be immensely proud of their achievements.”

Conversation