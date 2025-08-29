Tayside, Fife and Stirling venues recognised at Scottish Bar & Pub Awards 2025

Several venues across Tayside, Fife and Stirling collected accolades at the Scottish Bar and Pub Awards 2025.

This year’s winners were announced at an awards ceremony at the Doubletree by Hilton in Glasgow on Tuesday.

It was the 30th edition of the annual awards, with more than 100 hospitality venues shortlisted as finalists.

The winners included Dundee pub The Phoenix and The Criterion bar in St Andrews.

Meanwhile, Bucks Bar, which recently opened in the Fife town, was also recognised.

The Phoenix, on Nethergate, was taken over by Andy Robertson in August 2024.

It received the Staropramen Award for Outstanding Quality at Tuesday’s event.

A post on Facebook after the win said: “Massive thanks to the whole team at The Phoenix who make it what it is.”

The full list of Tayside, Fife and Stirling award winners is below.

Draffens, Dundee – De Kuyper Cocktail Excellence in Neighbourhood Venues

Apex Hotels – Hospitality Health Employer of the Year

The Criterion, St Andrews – Inverarity Morton Best Drinks Offering

Hugos Bar & Pavilion, Dalgety Bay – SPBA Best Beer Garden

The Birds and Bees, Stirling – Jump Ship Brewing Gastro Pub of the Year

The Phoenix, Dundee – Staropramen Award for Outstanding Quality

Bucks Bar Group – Favela Independent Multiple Operator Award

Susan Young, organiser and editor of the DRAM magazine, said: “It was fantastic to see so many deserving winners this year.

“These awards are a celebration of the people who make the Scottish hospitality industry the success it is, and this year’s entries were truly outstanding.

“Every finalist deserves recognition for the exceptional venues they operate and should be immensely proud of their achievements.”