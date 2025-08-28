EXCLUSIVE: Police called as neighbour confronts Dundee family at centre of ‘knife’ incident speculation

Police were called to a block of flats in Dundee after a neighbour confronted the family at the centre of online speculation over an alleged knife incident – in front of a Courier journalist.

Officers were requested to attend a block of flats on Thursday after a resident started shouting at relatives of a man who has faced unsubstantiated online allegations.

The man and a female relative have been the subject of thousands of social media posts claiming they approached a girl, 12, before she was allegedly caught with a knife in Lochee on Saturday night.

Many of the posts, which featured pictures of them, have speculated about their ethnicity and immigration status.

The youngster has been charged with the possession of offensive weapons.

Police have since warned people against sharing misinformation or speculation about the incident.

Neighbour in rant at Dundee family after ‘knife’ incident

On Thursday morning, The Courier’s Ellidh Aitken visited the Bulgarian family’s home in a bid to hear their version of Saturday’s events.

But while talking to a woman who answered the door, a neighbour launched into a rant at them – repeating many of the claims shared by the likes of X and Tesla tycoon Elon Musk, and far-right activists such as Tommy Robinson.

The man at the centre of the unsubstantiated claims was not present at the time.

Ellidh said: “I was speaking to the family about this man’s alleged role in Saturday’s incident.

“A neighbour must have heard us and then came running down the stairs, before standing at the bottom of the stairway a few feet from their door.

“He started shouting at them about what he believed their son/brother had done, and said he was ‘terrified’ about his children living near them.

“He shouted that he didn’t want them there, that it used to be just the two of them living in the flat, and now the whole family was there.

“One of the other neighbours then came out and told him to stop because the family had a young baby.

“They both then went back inside their flats.

“About five or 10 minutes later, two police officers arrived and said they had been called to a disturbance.

“I spoke to them and explained what had happened, and they went to the man’s flat to speak to him.

“They appeared to leave around 15 minutes later without anyone in custody.”

Ellidh added: “The family didn’t attempt to confront him or defend themselves.

“Instead, they seemed to accept that this was almost expected.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.15am on Thursday, we were called to a report of a disturbance.

“Officers attended, there was no report of criminality, and appropriate advice was given.”

Police Scotland misinformation plea

On Wednesday, Dundee’s top police officer issued a statement on the St Ann Lane incident that has led to the spread of online rumours.

Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell said: “We are aware of misinformation being shared on social media in relation to an incident where a Bulgarian couple were approached by youths in St Ann Lane on Saturday August 23.

“A 12-year-old girl has been charged with being in possession of offensive weapons.

“She will be referred to the relevant authorities, and our inquiries are ongoing.

“We would like to thank the local community for their help with our investigation.

“We would urge the public not to share misinformation about this incident or speculate on the circumstances.”

Meanwhile, the Dundee mum whose post identified the couple has broken her silence on the social media storm.