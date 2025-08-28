EXCLUSIVE: Police called as neighbour confronts Dundee family at centre of ‘knife’ incident speculation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

EXCLUSIVE: Police called as neighbour confronts Dundee family at centre of ‘knife’ incident speculation

A Courier reporter witnessed the moment a man told the family he was "terrified" to be living near them.

A police car near the family's Dundee home on Thursday. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
A police car near the family's Dundee home on Thursday. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
By Ellidh Aitken

Police were called to a block of flats in Dundee after a neighbour confronted the family at the centre of online speculation over an alleged knife incident – in front of a Courier journalist.

Officers were requested to attend a block of flats on Thursday after a resident started shouting at relatives of a man who has faced unsubstantiated online allegations.

The man and a female relative have been the subject of thousands of social media posts claiming they approached a girl, 12, before she was allegedly caught with a knife in Lochee on Saturday night.

Many of the posts, which featured pictures of them, have speculated about their ethnicity and immigration status.

The youngster has been charged with the possession of offensive weapons.

Police have since warned people against sharing misinformation or speculation about the incident.

Neighbour in rant at Dundee family after ‘knife’ incident

On Thursday morning, The Courier’s Ellidh Aitken visited the Bulgarian family’s home in a bid to hear their version of Saturday’s events.

But while talking to a woman who answered the door, a neighbour launched into a rant at them – repeating many of the claims shared by the likes of X and Tesla tycoon Elon Musk, and far-right activists such as Tommy Robinson.

The man at the centre of the unsubstantiated claims was not present at the time.

Ellidh said: “I was speaking to the family about this man’s alleged role in Saturday’s incident.

“A neighbour must have heard us and then came running down the stairs, before standing at the bottom of the stairway a few feet from their door.

“He started shouting at them about what he believed their son/brother had done, and said he was ‘terrified’ about his children living near them.

“He shouted that he didn’t want them there, that it used to be just the two of them living in the flat, and now the whole family was there.

Elon Musk has shared posts about the incident. Image: Patrick Pleul/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“One of the other neighbours then came out and told him to stop because the family had a young baby.

“They both then went back inside their flats.

“About five or 10 minutes later, two police officers arrived and said they had been called to a disturbance.

“I spoke to them and explained what had happened, and they went to the man’s flat to speak to him.

“They appeared to leave around 15 minutes later without anyone in custody.”

Ellidh added: “The family didn’t attempt to confront him or defend themselves.

“Instead, they seemed to accept that this was almost expected.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.15am on Thursday, we were called to a report of a disturbance.

“Officers attended, there was no report of criminality, and appropriate advice was given.”

Police Scotland misinformation plea

On Wednesday, Dundee’s top police officer issued a statement on the St Ann Lane incident that has led to the spread of online rumours.

Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell said: “We are aware of misinformation being shared on social media in relation to an incident where a Bulgarian couple were approached by youths in St Ann Lane on Saturday August 23.

A 12-year-old girl has been charged with being in possession of offensive weapons.

“She will be referred to the relevant authorities, and our inquiries are ongoing.

“We would like to thank the local community for their help with our investigation.

“We would urge the public not to share misinformation about this incident or speculate on the circumstances.”

Meanwhile, the Dundee mum whose post identified the couple has broken her silence on the social media storm.

More from News

Andy Murray hitting an eagle at the 18th hole of St Andrews' Old Course.
Watch Andy Murray sink an eagle on famous 18th hole of St Andrews' Old…
Boards placed over The Anchor Bar in Broughty Ferry.
Boards placed over Broughty Ferry pub as presumed opening date postponed
The Commercial Inn in The Square in Letham.
Angus pub 'full of character and charm' put up for sale
A police car near the family's Dundee home on Thursday. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Dundee council leaders call for 'togetherness' after speculation over Lochee 'knife' incident
A police car near the family's Dundee home on Thursday. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Former Ladbrokes boss from Perth charged with 'conspiracy to defraud'
A police car near the family's Dundee home on Thursday. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Fife woman extorted cash from lover by threatening to expose affair
Daily court round-up logo.
Thursday court roundup — Breakfast-time booze and kitchen blaze
Charred remains of a BMW on Kerrsview Terrace in Dundee.
Charred remains of BMW still on Dundee street as residents tell of 'traumatic' car…
Co-op in Callander.
Callander Co-op to close for 11 weeks then reopen with new range of products
A police car near the family's Dundee home on Thursday. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee mum whose ‘knife’ incident post was hijacked by far-right breaks silence