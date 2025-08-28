When will A90 roadworks between Dundee and Perth end?

Roadworks on the A90 between Dundee and Perth are “progressing as planned” according to transport bosses.

Amey is carrying out road safety improvements at the A90 Rait Junction to Middlebank Farm centre reserve from August 3 to October 31.

The works are causing disruption for drivers, who were told to expect 12 weeks of lane closures and a 30mph speed limit.

Amey, which is delivering the £1.2million project on behalf of Transport Scotland, confirmed the project remains on schedule.

A90 roadworks ‘progressing as planned’

A spokesperson for Amey said: “Work to deliver essential road safety improvements on the A90 between Rait Junction and Middlebank Farm is progressing as planned.

“The work, which Amey is undertaking on behalf of Transport Scotland, will deliver new vehicle safety barriers and drainage improvements to alleviate flood risks and improve overall road safety for more than 35,200 drivers who use this route on a daily basis.

“Our team is working diligently to deliver the improvements while minimising disruption to road users.

“We appreciate the public’s continued patience and understanding during this period of construction.”

Residents of Kilspindie say traffic is “bombarding” their village as drivers seek to avoid the roadworks.

At peak times, locals say that more than 500 vehicles have been travelling through their single-track road.