Brechin Storm Babet devastation shows flood defence funding ‘not fit for purpose’, says watchdog

Prevention of flood devastation seen during Storm Babet in Brechin is at the mercy of a funding system which is “not fit for purpose”, a watchdog has warned.

In a damning report, Audit Scotland says the Scottish Government, councils, Scottish Water and SEPA need to urgently work together to close “critical gaps” in flood risk management.

The document highlights how the Angus town’s nine-year-old £16 million flood scheme offers a fraction of its promised protection level.

It comes as Angus Council continues consultation on the next stage of Brechin’s recovery plan following the catastrophic events of October 2023.

But it could be years before action is taken to tackle nearly 80 empty council houses and other council buildings.

“There is not a sufficiently joint approach to managing flooding within or between organisations,” states the report.

It criticises a “lack of joint action” at local and national level.

Flood schemes in other parts of Scotland are taking longer than expected to complete. As a result, costs are expected to double to more than £1bn.

Audit says floods cause high stress for council staff

And it says the impact of events such as Babet can create a downward spiral for already stretched council employees.

“Under-pressure council staff do not always have all the technical skills needed to adopt the most effective approaches to flood management,” the report adds.

“Often councils are paying for external consultancy services, which can be expensive and do not necessarily help to build knowledge and expertise within the council.

“There is a high level of stress for staff working with communities affected by or at risk of flooding.”

Last November, we revealed how consultants had told Angus Council Brechin flood scheme’s one-in-200-year protection level had halved two years before Storm Babet struck.

Subsequent reports said it would withstand just a one-in-50-year event, with council officials warning that could drop even further.

The preferred £3m council plan is to raise the flood wall by half a metre and lower the South Esk gravel bar. That would give a one-in-72-year protection level, experts say.

The Audit Scotland report also highlighted good practice case studies in other parts of Scotland.

Those include a nature-based approach in the Scottish Borders.

Dundee University is one of the many partners in the Eddleston Water project on the Tweed tributary.

What does Audit Scotland want to see?

The body has made a number of recommendations for joint action between the Scottish Government, councils, Sepa and Scottish Water.

Within six months it hopes to see moves to:

Understand and prioritise addressing critical gaps in roles and responsibilities

Provide greater clarity to existing arrangements for flood risk management

And within a year Audit Scotland hopes that will be translated into agreed actions with clear timescales and responsibilities.

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “This report highlights the significant risk posed by flooding to many Scottish communities because of climate change.

“While Angus is included as a case study, the report itself is not specific to our area.

“We note the report and will consider its recommendations.”