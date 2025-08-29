Brechin Storm Babet devastation shows flood defence funding ‘not fit for purpose’, says watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin Storm Babet devastation shows flood defence funding ‘not fit for purpose’, says watchdog

Audit Scotland’s damning report has demanded urgent action to close “critical gaps” in flood risk management.

By Graham Brown
Members of a Coastguard Rescue Team in Brechin during Storm Babet. Image: Andrew Milligan.
Members of a Coastguard Rescue Team in Brechin during Storm Babet. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Prevention of flood devastation seen during Storm Babet in Brechin is at the mercy of a funding system which is “not fit for purpose”, a watchdog has warned.

In a damning report, Audit Scotland says the Scottish Government, councils, Scottish Water and SEPA need to urgently work together to close “critical gaps” in flood risk management.

The document highlights how the Angus town’s nine-year-old £16 million flood scheme offers a fraction of its promised protection level.

It comes as Angus Council continues consultation on the next stage of Brechin’s recovery plan following the catastrophic events of October 2023.

But it could be years before action is taken to tackle nearly 80 empty council houses and other council buildings.

“There is not a sufficiently joint approach to managing flooding within or between organisations,” states the report.

It criticises a “lack of joint action” at local and national level.

Flood schemes in other parts of Scotland are taking longer than expected to complete. As a result, costs are expected to double to more than £1bn.

Audit says floods cause high stress for council staff

And it says the impact of events such as Babet can create a downward spiral for already stretched council employees.

“Under-pressure council staff do not always have all the technical skills needed to adopt the most effective approaches to flood management,” the report adds.

“Often councils are paying for external consultancy services, which can be expensive and do not necessarily help to build knowledge and expertise within the council.

“There is a high level of stress for staff working with communities affected by or at risk of flooding.”

Brechin rescue operation during Storm Babet.
Rescuers take Brechin residents to safety during Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid

Last November, we revealed how consultants had told Angus Council Brechin flood scheme’s one-in-200-year protection level had halved two years before Storm Babet struck.

Subsequent reports said it would withstand just a one-in-50-year event, with council officials warning that could drop even further.

The preferred £3m council plan is to raise the flood wall by half a metre and lower the South Esk gravel bar. That would give a one-in-72-year protection level, experts say.

Brechin flood wall damage.
Brechin flood protection scheme survived Storm Babet but the wall further along River Street was washed away. Image: Paul Reid

The Audit Scotland report also highlighted good practice case studies in other parts of Scotland.

Those include a nature-based approach in the Scottish Borders.

Dundee University is one of the many partners in the Eddleston Water project on the Tweed tributary.

What does Audit Scotland want to see?

The body has made a number of recommendations for joint action between the Scottish Government, councils, Sepa and Scottish Water.

Within six months it hopes to see moves to:

  • Understand and prioritise addressing critical gaps in roles and responsibilities
  • Provide greater clarity to existing arrangements for flood risk management

And within a year Audit Scotland hopes that will be translated into agreed actions with clear timescales and responsibilities.

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “This report highlights the significant risk posed by flooding to many Scottish communities because of climate change.

“While Angus is included as a case study, the report itself is not specific to our area.

“We note the report and will consider its recommendations.”

