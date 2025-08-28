Charred remains of BMW still on Dundee street as residents tell of ‘traumatic’ car fire

A car fire on a residential street in Dundee is being treated as deliberate.

Police enquiries are ongoing after a red BMW was badly damaged in a blaze on Kerrsview Terrace on Sunday night.

Firefighters were sent to extinguish the fire shortly before 11pm and left the scene around an hour later.

The charred remains of the vehicle were still sitting on the street on Thursday afternoon.

The passenger side of the car has been worst-affected.

Flames have ripped gaping holes in the bonnet, the windscreen and rear of the car.

Some of the BMW’s remains have also melted onto the road.

Resident recalls ‘traumatic’ moment BMW car burst into flames

Residents in the block of flats nearest the blaze were confused about how the fire had started.

They said police had also carried out door-to-door enquiries earlier this week.

One woman told The Courier: “Flames suddenly appeared at about 11pm, but I never saw or heard anything before that.

“I called the fire service and they were already on their way.

“I was sitting in the front room and it was quite traumatic.

“It was a beautiful well-kept raspberry [coloured] BMW.

“I thought maybe something went wrong with the electronics, but I feel something more sinister has happened.”

Another resident said the burnt-out wreckage of the car was an “eyesore” and raised concerns it would impact the sale of a block of flats across the road.

He said: “I was sitting at the back of the house, so only saw the flashing lights.

“There are questions as to why it has been left.

“It doesn’t belong to anyone who lives in this building.”

Police treating Dundee car fire as wilful

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.05pm on Sunday we received a report of a car on fire at a property on Kerrsview Terrace, Dundee.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.51pm on Sunday to reports of a car on fire on Kerrsview Terrace in Dundee.

“Operations control mobilised one appliance to the scene.

“Firefighters extinguished the fire and left at 11.53pm after ensuring the area was made safe.”