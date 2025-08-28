Charred remains of BMW still on Dundee street as residents tell of ‘traumatic’ car fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Charred remains of BMW still on Dundee street as residents tell of ‘traumatic’ car fire

Police are treating the fire on Kerrsview Terrace was deliberate.

By Finn Nixon
Charred remains of a BMW on Kerrsview Terrace in Dundee.
The charred remains of a BMW have been left on Kerrsview Terrace in Dundee. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

A car fire on a residential street in Dundee is being treated as deliberate.

Police enquiries are ongoing after a red BMW was badly damaged in a blaze on Kerrsview Terrace on Sunday night.

Firefighters were sent to extinguish the fire shortly before 11pm and left the scene around an hour later.

The charred remains of the vehicle were still sitting on the street on Thursday afternoon.

The fire has caused severe damage to the car’s windscreen and bonnet. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

The passenger side of the car has been worst-affected.

Flames have ripped gaping holes in the bonnet, the windscreen and rear of the car.

Some of the BMW’s remains have also melted onto the road.

Resident recalls ‘traumatic’ moment BMW car burst into flames

Residents in the block of flats nearest the blaze were confused about how the fire had started.

They said police had also carried out door-to-door enquiries earlier this week.

One woman told The Courier: “Flames suddenly appeared at about 11pm, but I never saw or heard anything before that.

“I called the fire service and they were already on their way.

“I was sitting in the front room and it was quite traumatic.

Parts of the burnt car have been left on the road and pavement. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

“It was a beautiful well-kept raspberry [coloured] BMW.

“I thought maybe something went wrong with the electronics, but I feel something more sinister has happened.”

Another resident said the burnt-out wreckage of the car was an “eyesore” and raised concerns it would impact the sale of a block of flats across the road.

He said: “I was sitting at the back of the house, so only saw the flashing lights.

“There are questions as to why it has been left.

“It doesn’t belong to anyone who lives in this building.”

Police treating Dundee car fire as wilful

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.05pm on Sunday we received a report of a car on fire at a property on Kerrsview Terrace, Dundee.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.51pm on Sunday to reports of a car on fire on Kerrsview Terrace in Dundee.

“Operations control mobilised one appliance to the scene.

“Firefighters extinguished the fire and left at 11.53pm after ensuring the area was made safe.”

More from News

Kenneth Alexander, from Perth, was chief executive of Ladbrokes.
Former Ladbrokes boss from Perth charged with 'conspiracy to defraud'
Yasmine Joual appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife woman extorted cash from lover by threatening to expose affair
Daily court round-up logo.
Thursday court roundup — Breakfast-time booze and kitchen blaze
Co-op in Callander.
Callander Co-op to close for 11 weeks then reopen with new range of products
The post hijacked by the far right.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee mum whose ‘knife’ incident post was hijacked by far-right breaks silence
Graeme Strachan was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee school janitor who filmed children having sex gets 'prison alternative' sentence
The A90 roadworks between Dundee and Perth are causing heavy traffic. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
When will A90 roadworks between Dundee and Perth end?
2
Douglas Piggot appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Crooked Angus businessman ordered to pay back six-figure sum
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms. Image: SNS
Tim Keyes and John Nelms increase Dundee FC shareholding after converting £9m debt to…
2
The A923 near Tullybuccart in Perthshire.
One person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Coupar Angus

Conversation