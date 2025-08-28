Callander Co-op to close for 11 weeks then reopen with new range of products

The Co-op in Callander is set to close for 11 weeks for a £1 million makeover.

The Main Street store will shut on Friday September 12 for the refurbishment.

Included in the new additions for the shop are a new bakery range from Fife-based Stephens Bakers and a Costa Coffee Express machine.

New refrigeration will also be installed, aimed at improving the fresh, chilled and frozen range.

Structural work, including new roofing and flooring, will also be undertaken.

The Co-op is expected to reopen on Thursday November 27.

Aros Lane, beside the Co-op, will close from September 9 to November 21 to allow the roofing works to take place.

Access for residents and emergency services will be maintained

The refurbished Co-op will continue to offer discounts for members and Young Scot Cardholders.

Soft plastic recycling for items such as crisp packets, lids from ready meals, biscuit wrappers and pet food pouches is also being introduced in-store.

It comes as the Bridge of Allan Co-op is to be demolished next month and replaced with a new two-storey shop.

