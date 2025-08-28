Callander Co-op to close for 11 weeks then reopen with new range of products

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Callander Co-op to close for 11 weeks then reopen with new range of products

The store will shut on Friday September 12 ahead of a £1m refurbishment. 

By Isla Glen
Co-op in Callander.
Callander's Co-op will be closed for 11 weeks. Image: Google Street View

The Co-op in Callander is set to close for 11 weeks for a £1 million makeover.

The Main Street store will shut on Friday September 12 for the refurbishment.

Included in the new additions for the shop are a new bakery range from Fife-based Stephens Bakers and a Costa Coffee Express machine.

New refrigeration will also be installed, aimed at improving the fresh, chilled and frozen range.

Structural work, including new roofing and flooring, will also be undertaken.

The Co-op is expected to reopen on Thursday November 27.

The Co-op says it is investing £1 million into its Callander store. Image: Co-op

Aros Lane, beside the Co-op, will close from September 9 to November 21 to allow the roofing works to take place.

Access for residents and emergency services will be maintained

The refurbished Co-op will continue to offer discounts for members and Young Scot Cardholders.

Soft plastic recycling for items such as crisp packets, lids from ready meals, biscuit wrappers and pet food pouches is also being introduced in-store.

It comes as the Bridge of Allan Co-op is to be demolished next month and replaced with a new two-storey shop.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Kenneth Alexander, from Perth, was chief executive of Ladbrokes.
Former Ladbrokes boss from Perth charged with 'conspiracy to defraud'
Yasmine Joual appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife woman extorted cash from lover by threatening to expose affair
Daily court round-up logo.
Thursday court roundup — Breakfast-time booze and kitchen blaze
Charred remains of a BMW on Kerrsview Terrace in Dundee.
Charred remains of BMW still on Dundee street as residents tell of 'traumatic' car…
The post hijacked by the far right.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee mum whose ‘knife’ incident post was hijacked by far-right breaks silence
Graeme Strachan was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee school janitor who filmed children having sex gets 'prison alternative' sentence
The A90 roadworks between Dundee and Perth are causing heavy traffic. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
When will A90 roadworks between Dundee and Perth end?
2
Douglas Piggot appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Crooked Angus businessman ordered to pay back six-figure sum
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms. Image: SNS
Tim Keyes and John Nelms increase Dundee FC shareholding after converting £9m debt to…
2
The A923 near Tullybuccart in Perthshire.
One person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Coupar Angus

Conversation