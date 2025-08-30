Stirling personal trainer who nearly died says type one diabetes still stigmatised

A Stirling woman with type one diabetes who came close to dying six years ago has told The Courier how living with her condition motivates her to do “hard things”.

Amy Boyd, who was diagnosed more than 20 years ago, has pledged to pull her car for 10km next month to raise money for a diabetes charity close to her heart.

She also hopes to raise awareness of her condition, which she says is still misunderstood and unfairly stigmatised.

According to Diabetes UK, people with type one diabetes can’t produce any insulin, while those with type two diabetes do produce the hormone, but it either can’t work effectively or they don’t make enough.

“There are studies that show it’s genetic, but nobody in my family has ever had it,” said Amy.

“I was the first one.”

She added: “It normally kicks in when you’re young. The most common ages are seven, 11 and 14. I was 11.”

Now 33, Amy has worked as a personal trainer for five years, after a terrifying health scare on New Year’s Eve 2019 inspired her to make a change.

“I almost died,” the Stirling local said.

“I went into diabetic ketoacidosis. It had never happened to me before.

“I ended up really, really ill and had to go to intensive care.”

Amy says doctors told her she was around 45 minutes away from dying when she reached hospital.

The experience left her keen to re-evaluate her life and do more of what she enjoyed, so she started working in the fitness industry.

‘Who else has to make sure they don’t die every day?’

Though medical technology is improving all the time, type 1 diabetes is still a difficult condition to live with.

Amy says she has struggled at points over the last two decades, but has rarely spoken openly about it.

“I definitely downplayed it a lot,” she admitted.

“It’s only really been in the past few years where I’ve kind of gone: actually, this is quite a big deal.

“Who else has to make sure that they don’t die every day?”

She says being diagnosed with type one at 11 years old was scary.

“I had to go to hospital and stay overnight,” she explained.

“I had no idea what was happening.

“And I was so weak. I couldn’t lift my spoon to eat my breakfast cereal.”

But even when the physical symptoms were explained and more under control, Amy encountered unexpected social stumbling blocks that affected her mental health.

“It makes you different. You stand out,” she said.

“You don’t have to get special treatment, but at school the teachers know that you’ve got diabetes.

“You’re always having to check, and you have to make a big deal about it.

“I found it very difficult when I was younger. I went through a bad time with it.”

‘People with type one diabetes can live life to the full – and pull cars’

After her diagnosis, even at a young age, Amy found joy in taking on physical challenges.

She says she thinks she was and still is fuelled by a desire to prove she is no different to anyone else.

She told The Courier: “I kind of like to be able to show people that just because you’ve got type one diabetes, it doesn’t mean you can’t live a full life or do weird things like pull a car.”

Amy is hoping to raise at least £1,000 for Diabetes UK with her charity 10km car pull on September 25.

She was inspired by athlete and author Ross Edgley, who pulled a car for the distance of a marathon, among other feats.

Amy plans to pull her own car – a Ford Ka, which weighs more than 800kg – along the runway at East Fortune Airfield, on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Aside from having someone on hand to make sure the car doesn’t veer off track, she will be doing all the heavy lifting by herself.

“I like doing hard things. I really enjoy it,” she said.

She added: “I’ve pulled cars before. It’s not as hard as it looks. But don’t tell people that.”

You can donate to Amy Boyd’s Diabetes UK fundraiser online via JustGiving.

