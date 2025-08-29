VIDEO: How plans for Arbroath’s 140-year-old Keptie water tower have resurfaced in £20m town transformation dream

Arbroath’s landmark Keptie water tower is back at the heart of plans to re-use the dilapidated 140-year-old fake fortress.

The towering building overlooking Keptie Pond once contained huge tanks holding 200,000 gallons of drinking water for the folk of the town.

And it has been a recognisable feature since 1885.

But the tower has become a hidden and crumbling carbuncle.

Now, it has emerged as one of more than 40 ideas locals have put forward for consideration in the town board’s blueprint for the future.

Our Arbroath staged a consultation event around the wide-ranging opportunities on Thursday.

It aimed to home in on the priority projects which would benefit from the £20 million funding announced for Arbroath in 2024.

Feedback from the event will shape the draft investment plan being sent to the UK Government in October.

Many of the ideas – such as the water tower proposal – are tiny seeds at this stage.

But its inclusion in the Our Arbroath list shows there is a desire for it to become a useful part of the town’s fabric more than a century on.

What is the hope for Keptie water tower?

The water tower vision is for an adventure centre offering climbing facilities, kayaking and other water-based activities.

It could include a cafe and winter garden as well as a diving pool for offshore training, competitions and recreational swimming.

The diving pool proposal brings back into the spotlight a suggestion first floated more than a decade ago.

It never progressed, but Our Arbroath’s ambition is certain to bring the building back into the spotlight – whether or not it makes the cut.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford captured Keptie water tower from the air and on the ground.