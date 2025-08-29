VIDEO: How plans for Arbroath’s 140-year-old Keptie water tower have resurfaced in £20m town transformation dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: How plans for Arbroath’s 140-year-old Keptie water tower have resurfaced in £20m town transformation dream

The sandstone tower overlooking Keptie Pond once supplied the Angus town with 200,000 gallons of drinking drinking water.

By Graham Brown

Arbroath’s landmark Keptie water tower is back at the heart of plans to re-use the dilapidated 140-year-old fake fortress.

The towering building overlooking Keptie Pond once contained huge tanks holding 200,000 gallons of drinking water for the folk of the town.

And it has been a recognisable feature since 1885.

But the tower has become a hidden and crumbling carbuncle.

Keptie water tower from above
A drone shot shows the dilapidated state of Keptie water tower from the air. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Keptie water tower in Arbroath.
The sandstone tower was completed in 1885. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Now, it has emerged as one of more than 40 ideas locals have put forward for consideration in the town board’s blueprint for the future.

Our Arbroath staged a consultation event around the wide-ranging opportunities on Thursday.

It aimed to home in on the priority projects which would benefit from the £20 million funding announced for Arbroath in 2024.

Feedback from the event will shape the draft investment plan being sent to the UK Government in October.

Many of the ideas – such as the water tower proposal – are tiny seeds at this stage.

But its inclusion in the Our Arbroath list shows there is a desire for it to become a useful part of the town’s fabric more than a century on.

What is the hope for Keptie water tower?

The water tower vision is for an adventure centre offering climbing facilities, kayaking and other water-based activities.

Conversion plan for Keptie water tower in Arbroath
A draft design of how the revamped Keptie water tower might look. Image: Our Arbroath

It could include a cafe and winter garden as well as a diving pool for offshore training, competitions and recreational swimming.

The diving pool proposal brings back into the spotlight a suggestion first floated more than a decade ago.

It never progressed, but Our Arbroath’s ambition is certain to bring the building back into the spotlight – whether or not it makes the cut.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford captured Keptie water tower from the air and on the ground.
Keptie water tower in Arbroath.
The water tower entrance. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Keptie water tower in Arbroath
The water tower history is charted on an entrance plaque. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Old water tower at Keptie Pond in Arbroath.
A view across Keptie Pond to Arbroath’s Big Chair and the water tower.
Keptie water tower in Arbroath.
The roof of the water tower was removed many years ago.
Keptie water tower in Arbroath.
The intricate stonework on the structure.
Arbroath's Keptie water tower.
The tower overlooks the one-time boating pond.
Keptie water tower in Arbroath
The turreted water tower has lain disused for decades.
Keptie water tower redevelopment plans.
Tucked away on Keptie Hill.

 

Conversation