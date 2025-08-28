Dundee council leaders call for ‘togetherness’ after speculation over Lochee ‘knife’ incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee council leaders call for ‘togetherness’ after speculation over Lochee ‘knife’ incident

The leaders of the SNP, Labour, Lib Dem and Conservative groups have issued a joint statement.

By Bryan Copland
Council leader Mark Flynn. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Council leader Mark Flynn. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Dundee’s council leaders have called for “acceptance and togetherness” in the wake of speculation over an alleged knife incident on a city street.

The leaders of the SNP, Labour, Lib Dem and Conservative groups have issued a joint statement after events following the incident in Lochee on Saturday.

A 12-year-old girl was charged with allegedly brandishing a knife and an axe on St Ann Lane.

However, unsubstantiated allegations that a man and woman had approached the girl beforehand and behaved inappropriately have been spread across the world on social media by the likes of Elon Musk.

Many of the posts have made reference to the couple’s supposed ethnicity.

The statement – signed by Councillor Mark Flynn (SNP and council administration leader), and Bailies Kevin Keenan (Labour), Fraser Macpherson (Liberal Democrat) and Derek Scott (Conservative) – said: “Dundee has a proud history of welcoming people from all over the world.

Kevin Keenan. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Cllr Fraser Macpherson
Fraser Macpherson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Derek Scott.

“It is a city built on the values of acceptance and togetherness.

“As political leaders, we come together today to reaffirm that there is no place for racism, hate, or discrimination in any form.

“That includes the online spreading of misinformation and disinformation, which causes fear and stokes division in our communities.

Councillors say sharing of inaccurate posts ‘unacceptable’

“Sharing inaccurate posts, or speculating on incidents being dealt with by the justice system, is unacceptable.

“We urge people to heed the warning issued by the police.”

The statement added: “Intolerance has no place in our city or in our lives.

“We express our solidarity with the diverse communities of Dundee and our commitment to a united, tolerant and caring city.”

It comes after a Dundee mum, whose post about the incident was shared by the far-right, broke her silence.

