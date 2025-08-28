Dundee council leaders call for ‘togetherness’ after speculation over Lochee ‘knife’ incident

Dundee’s council leaders have called for “acceptance and togetherness” in the wake of speculation over an alleged knife incident on a city street.

The leaders of the SNP, Labour, Lib Dem and Conservative groups have issued a joint statement after events following the incident in Lochee on Saturday.

A 12-year-old girl was charged with allegedly brandishing a knife and an axe on St Ann Lane.

However, unsubstantiated allegations that a man and woman had approached the girl beforehand and behaved inappropriately have been spread across the world on social media by the likes of Elon Musk.

Many of the posts have made reference to the couple’s supposed ethnicity.

The statement – signed by Councillor Mark Flynn (SNP and council administration leader), and Bailies Kevin Keenan (Labour), Fraser Macpherson (Liberal Democrat) and Derek Scott (Conservative) – said: “Dundee has a proud history of welcoming people from all over the world.

“It is a city built on the values of acceptance and togetherness.

“As political leaders, we come together today to reaffirm that there is no place for racism, hate, or discrimination in any form.

“That includes the online spreading of misinformation and disinformation, which causes fear and stokes division in our communities.

Councillors say sharing of inaccurate posts ‘unacceptable’

“Sharing inaccurate posts, or speculating on incidents being dealt with by the justice system, is unacceptable.

“We urge people to heed the warning issued by the police.”

The statement added: “Intolerance has no place in our city or in our lives.

“We express our solidarity with the diverse communities of Dundee and our commitment to a united, tolerant and caring city.”

It comes after a Dundee mum, whose post about the incident was shared by the far-right, broke her silence.