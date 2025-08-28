Boards placed over Broughty Ferry pub as presumed opening date postponed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Boards placed over Broughty Ferry pub as presumed opening date postponed

The apparent new owners of The Anchor Bar have apologised for the delay.

By Ben MacDonald
Boards placed over The Anchor Bar in Broughty Ferry.
Boards have been placed over The Anchor Bar in Broughty Ferry. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Wooden boards have been placed over a Broughty Ferry pub as it is believed it will reopen under new ownership.

Gray Street establishment the Anchor Bar has had the coverings placed over windows across both of its levels.

The boards along the pub include contact details for Dundee-based All Glass and Glazing.

The Courier understands another publican is being lined up to take on the venue.

A Facebook page for the pub has also been created.

The page’s biography says it is a newly refurbished and managed bar and restaurant in Broughty Ferry.

Images of food believed to be served at the pub, including a stacked burger and fish and chips, have been shared on the page.

A Facebook page claiming to be the new bar claimed The Anchor would reopen on Wednesday. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A poster advertising an opening date, Wednesday August 27, also appears.

As of the Thursday afternoon, the wooden boards have not been removed.

A post from the page, shared on Wednesday morning, reads: “Due to licensing we are delayed in opening we will keep you updated.

“So sorry for the inconvenience.”

The Anchor Bar was a wine and spirit shop in the early 1850s.

It was later transformed into a grocer’s shop and then a public house.

Last year, The Courier named the pub as one of Broughty Ferry’s best.

More from News

The Commercial Inn in The Square in Letham.
Angus pub 'full of character and charm' put up for sale
CR0054663, Laura Devlin, Dundee.The media are getting a tour of the new Drumgeith Community Campus in Dundee ahead of its opening on Friday. Arrival time is 13:15 at the main entrance with interview opportunities at the end of the tour. Looking to get shots of the inside of the new school and general campus for a 'first look' type piece. Picture Shows, DCC Council Leader, Mark Flynn Drumgeith Community Campus, Drumgeith Road, Dundee, 20th August 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee council leaders call for 'togetherness' after speculation over Lochee 'knife' incident
Kenneth Alexander, from Perth, was chief executive of Ladbrokes.
Former Ladbrokes boss from Perth charged with 'conspiracy to defraud'
Yasmine Joual appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife woman extorted cash from lover by threatening to expose affair
Daily court round-up logo.
Thursday court roundup — Breakfast-time booze and kitchen blaze
Charred remains of a BMW on Kerrsview Terrace in Dundee.
Charred remains of BMW still on Dundee street as residents tell of 'traumatic' car…
Co-op in Callander.
Callander Co-op to close for 11 weeks then reopen with new range of products
The post hijacked by the far right.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee mum whose ‘knife’ incident post was hijacked by far-right breaks silence
Graeme Strachan was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee school janitor who filmed children having sex gets 'prison alternative' sentence
The A90 roadworks between Dundee and Perth are causing heavy traffic. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
When will A90 roadworks between Dundee and Perth end?
6

Conversation