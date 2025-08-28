Boards placed over Broughty Ferry pub as presumed opening date postponed

Wooden boards have been placed over a Broughty Ferry pub as it is believed it will reopen under new ownership.

Gray Street establishment the Anchor Bar has had the coverings placed over windows across both of its levels.

The boards along the pub include contact details for Dundee-based All Glass and Glazing.

The Courier understands another publican is being lined up to take on the venue.

A Facebook page for the pub has also been created.

The page’s biography says it is a newly refurbished and managed bar and restaurant in Broughty Ferry.

Images of food believed to be served at the pub, including a stacked burger and fish and chips, have been shared on the page.

A poster advertising an opening date, Wednesday August 27, also appears.

As of the Thursday afternoon, the wooden boards have not been removed.

A post from the page, shared on Wednesday morning, reads: “Due to licensing we are delayed in opening we will keep you updated.

“So sorry for the inconvenience.”

The Anchor Bar was a wine and spirit shop in the early 1850s.

It was later transformed into a grocer’s shop and then a public house.

Last year, The Courier named the pub as one of Broughty Ferry’s best.