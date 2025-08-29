News Delays on M9 near Dunblane after crash Traffic was affected in both directions at the Keir Roundabout. By Lindsey Hamilton August 29 2025, 7:26am August 29 2025, 7:26am Share Delays on M9 near Dunblane after crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5320891/m9-dunblane-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment The crash on the M9 at the Keir Roundabout. Image: Traffic Scotland Drivers were warned about delays following a crash on the M9 near Dunblane on Friday morning. The incident happened at the Keir Roundabout just before 7am. According to Traffic Scotland, the M9 was at junction 11 in both directions. An image from a traffic camera appeared to show a vehicle sitting across the central reservation. The incident has since cleared and queues in the area have eased.
