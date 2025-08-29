Armed police and firefighters in seven-hour ‘stand-off’ on Dundee street

Armed police and firefighters were involved in a seven-hour “stand-off” on a Dundee street on Friday.

Emergency services were called to Albany Terrace, near Dudhope Park, at around 1am after residents reported hearing fireworks going off.

Officers with guns were still standing on the street outside a building at 8am, and the road was blocked at both ends.

A fire engine was also on the scene.

However, the incident had concluded by around 8.45am.

The nature of the incident has yet to be officially confirmed.

However, a source told The Courier that police were engaged in a “stand-off” with someone inside a nearby house.

Residents evacuated as neighbours hear fireworks going off at 1am

Chris Shannon, who lives in the building where the incident is ongoing, said: “It all started at around 1am when someone began to set off fireworks.

“It set off the fire alarm and alarms.

“Neighbours called the fire brigade and then the police came.

“Then it really kicked off.

“The rest of us who live in the building were evacuated.

“Police called for armed back-up and the armed police arrived at the scene.

“It’s been going on for seven hours now.

“I had to go to another house nearby and just wait.

“I’ve come out now to take a look. It’s all been really upsetting.”

Courier reporter Lindsey Hamilton, who was at the scene, said: “Albany Terrace was sealed off by police at both ends.

“Police with guns were standing on the pavement.

“There was also a fire engine at the scene.

“Police were not letting anyone in or out of the street and were sending people in another direction if they wanted to go anywhere.

“It was a quiet area, but many neighbours were out taking a look.

“The armed police were focusing on a flat in a large house here.

“At around 8.45am, they left the scene.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.