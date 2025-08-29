Several vans destroyed as Inverkeithing fire sends huge plumes of smoke into air

Several vans have been damaged or destroyed in an Inverkeithing fire that sent huge plumes of smoke into the air.

The blaze at Back’oyards, behind the former Queen’s Hotel on the town’s High Street, happened on Friday morning.

Residents reported seeing the smoke from miles around.

Several police units are still at the scene.

At least five vans, including minibuses, parked in a row appear to have been destroyed, while another vehicle parked nearby has also sustained damage.

One Back’oyards resident, who did not want to be named, said he was awoken by a “one huge bang after another” from the blaze.

‘I could feel the heat on my face’

He said: “It was just after. 6.30am when I heard a massive bang outside my window.

“Just moments after, I heard one bang after another, so went out and the whole area was covered in thick black smoke.

“Then I saw the flames coming from across the car park at the back of the Queens Hotel.

“I was told to stay back by firefighters who were running up the street trying to get to the burning vans.

“The flames were raging and I could feel the heat on my face, the fire was that big.”

Another resident told The Courier they were woken by the smell of smoke

She said: “At first I thought my flat was on fire, but it was the smoke coming in from an open window.

“I went out and immediately saw the fire.

“There were several loud explosions and bangs.

“It’s really shocking to witness. I’ve never seen a fire so big.”

Courier reporter Neil Henderson, who was at the scene, said: “Firefighters from Dunfermline station were called out to the emergency and are continuing to damp down the burnt-out wreckages of six vans and minibuses that were destroyed in the blaze.

“The fire started in a car park attached to the Queen’s Hotel.

“Plain-clothes detectives are now also at the scene, as a probe into how the fire started begins.

“Uniformed officers are also conducting door-to-door inquiries.”

