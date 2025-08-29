Several vans destroyed as Inverkeithing fire sends huge plumes of smoke into air

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Several vans destroyed as Inverkeithing fire sends huge plumes of smoke into air

The blaze was visible from miles around on Friday morning.

By Neil Henderson
Several vans have been destroyed after the fire at Back'oyards in Inverkeithing. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Several vans have been destroyed after the fire at Back'oyards in Inverkeithing. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Several vans have been damaged or destroyed in an Inverkeithing fire that sent huge plumes of smoke into the air.

The blaze at Back’oyards, behind the former Queen’s Hotel on the town’s High Street, happened on Friday morning.

Residents reported seeing the smoke from miles around.

Several police units are still at the scene.

At least five vans, including minibuses, parked in a row appear to have been destroyed, while another vehicle parked nearby has also sustained damage.

One Back’oyards resident, who did not want to be named, said he was awoken by a “one huge bang after another” from the blaze.

‘I could feel the heat on my face’

He said: “It was just after. 6.30am when I heard a massive bang outside my window.

“Just moments after, I heard one bang after another, so went out and the whole area was covered in thick black smoke.

“Then I saw the flames coming from across the car park at the back of the Queens Hotel.

“I was told to stay back by firefighters who were running up the street trying to get to the burning vans.

“The flames were raging and I could feel the heat on my face, the fire was that big.”

Vans, including minibuses, have been destroyed. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
The scene of the fire. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Another resident told The Courier they were woken by the smell of smoke
She said: “At first I thought my flat was on fire, but it was the smoke coming in from an open window.

“I went out and immediately saw the fire.

“There were several loud explosions and bangs.

“It’s really shocking to witness. I’ve never seen a fire so big.”

Police on Back’oyards. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Firefighters have tackled the blaze. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Courier reporter Neil Henderson, who was at the scene, said: “Firefighters from Dunfermline station were called out to the emergency and are continuing to damp down the burnt-out wreckages of six vans and minibuses that were destroyed in the blaze.

“The fire started in a car park attached to the Queen’s Hotel.

“Plain-clothes detectives are now also at the scene, as a probe into how the fire started begins.

“Uniformed officers are also conducting door-to-door inquiries.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

