Landlord of Dundee pub The Phoenix celebrates one year in charge with ‘hospitality Oscar’

The new landlord of The Phoenix in Dundee is marking one year at the helm of the iconic pub by scooping a national award.

Andy Robertson took over the running of the West End pub last August.

He succeeded former owner Alan Bannerman, who sold the pub after 40 years of ownership.

Now, 12 months on, The Phoenix has taken home the gong for ‘Outstanding Quality’ at the Scottish Bar & Pub Awards – often dubbed the ‘hospitality Oscars’.

Speaking to The Courier, Andy said he never expected to come out victorious.

“If you get nominated, it’s quite an achievement in itself”, he said.

“You go to those type of things just saying, oh well, it’s good to be a kind of top four in the country.

“To win the award, you’re up against some big hitters from Glasgow and Edinburgh and you think you’ve not got much chance.

“So, it was great to win the award and get a bit of recognition and it’s always good to bring something back to Dundee.”

The Phoenix pub an ‘iconic Dundee institution’

Andy has decades of experience in the hospitality industry and had previously worked at the Trades House in Dundee and the Anchor Bar and Fort Hotel in Broughty Ferry,

And when taking over The Phoenix last year, he had no intention of changing the “winning formula” of the pub.

Instead, Andy has taken the opportunity to put his own stamp on the place – including teaming up with Dundee bakery Clark’s.

He said: “I’d always thought about what I was going to do if I ever got my own place.

“The collaboration with Clark’s with the Phoenix Chilli Pies, that was quite a big thing and they’ve gone down really well.

“The customers are respecting the fact that I’m not changing anything. It’s an iconic Dundee institution and so all I’m doing is kind of improving the bits I can improve.”

Challenges and rewards

Andy has undertaken a number of renovations at The Phoenix is the past year, including putting in a new kitchen and upgrading the toilet facilities.

He has also taken the pub online and is spreading the word about the pub’s offerings on social media.

He said: “The kitchen was probably the biggest challenge I would say and right now the toilet is probably the most challenging because we’ve actually had to shut one.

“The stresses that come with it kind of get forgotten about when you get the nice comments and people saying, ‘I like the new upholstery, or I like what you’re doing’.

“The social media side of things has really helped as well, because Alan, the previous tenant, obviously ran a really good pub, but he didn’t really touch on anything social.

“I don’t think he had a digital footprint at all, so developing all that with the Facebook guys has made a big difference as well.”

“It makes it all worthwhile.”

The Phoenix is among a raft of Scottish Bar & Pub Awards winners from Tayside, Fife and Stirling.