Landlord of Dundee pub The Phoenix celebrates one year in charge with ‘hospitality Oscar’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Landlord of Dundee pub The Phoenix celebrates one year in charge with ‘hospitality Oscar’

Andy Robertson took over the iconic Dundee pub last August.

Andy Robertson took over The Phoenix last August. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Andy Robertson took over The Phoenix last August. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Laura Devlin

The new landlord of The Phoenix in Dundee is marking one year at the helm of the iconic pub by scooping a national award.

Andy Robertson took over the running of the West End pub last August.

He succeeded former owner Alan Bannerman, who sold the pub after 40 years of ownership.

Now, 12 months on, The Phoenix has taken home the gong for ‘Outstanding Quality’ at the Scottish Bar & Pub Awards – often dubbed the ‘hospitality Oscars’.

Andy Robertson outside The Phoenix. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Speaking to The Courier, Andy said he never expected to come out victorious.

“If you get nominated, it’s quite an achievement in itself”, he said.

“You go to those type of things just saying, oh well, it’s good to be a kind of top four in the country.

“To win the award, you’re up against some big hitters from Glasgow and Edinburgh and you think you’ve not got much chance.

“So, it was great to win the award and get a bit of recognition and it’s always good to bring something back to Dundee.”

The Phoenix pub an ‘iconic Dundee institution’

Andy has decades of experience in the hospitality industry and had previously worked at the Trades House in Dundee and the Anchor Bar and Fort Hotel in Broughty Ferry,

And when taking over The Phoenix last year, he had no intention of changing the “winning formula” of the pub.

Instead, Andy has taken the opportunity to put his own stamp on the place – including teaming up with Dundee bakery Clark’s.

Clark’s Phoenix chilli pie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He said: “I’d always thought about what I was going to do if I ever got my own place.

“The collaboration with Clark’s with the Phoenix Chilli Pies, that was quite a big thing and they’ve gone down really well.

“The customers are respecting the fact that I’m not changing anything. It’s an iconic Dundee institution and so all I’m doing is kind of improving the bits I can improve.”

Challenges and rewards

Andy has undertaken a number of renovations at The Phoenix is the past year, including putting in a new kitchen and upgrading the toilet facilities.

He has also taken the pub online and is spreading the word about the pub’s offerings on social media.

He said: “The kitchen was probably the biggest challenge I would say and right now the toilet is probably the most challenging because we’ve actually had to shut one.

Previous owner Alan Bannerman alongside his customers in the Phoenix in July 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

“The stresses that come with it kind of get forgotten about when you get the nice comments and people saying, ‘I like the new upholstery, or I like what you’re doing’.

“The social media side of things has really helped as well, because Alan, the previous tenant, obviously ran a really good pub, but he didn’t really touch on anything social.

“I don’t think he had a digital footprint at all, so developing all that with the Facebook guys has made a big difference as well.”

“It makes it all worthwhile.”

The Phoenix is among a raft of Scottish Bar & Pub Awards winners from Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

More from News

Andy Robertson took over The Phoenix last August. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
5 derelict buildings in Dunblane – and what’s planned for them
Fire at Dee Gardens
Emergency services called to fire in three-storey Dundee building
Andy Robertson took over The Phoenix last August. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Gallery: Coal & glory at the Scottish Coal Carrying Challenge 2025 in Kelty
Andy Robertson took over The Phoenix last August. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Best pictures from Birnam Highland Games
Andy Robertson took over The Phoenix last August. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
First look at new Hyrox training gym at Dundee sports centre
Andy Robertson took over The Phoenix last August. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Man injured on face and body after XL bully-type dog attack in Dundee
Andy Robertson took over The Phoenix last August. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
First look as new reformer pilates studio opens in Dundee's West End
Leonard Low at the Scottish Witch Trial Museum in Leven
Meet the Fife museum curator helping visitors trace witch ancestors
Andy Robertson took over The Phoenix last August. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Five Angus schools in frame for new complex autism provision
Andy Robertson took over The Phoenix last August. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
How have Lochee residents reacted to 'knife' incident that put neighbourhood in spotlight?

Conversation