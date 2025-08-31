Pictures from first Angus Pride event in Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Pictures from first Angus Pride event in Arbroath

A new volunteer-led LGBTQ+ group organised a parade from Arbroath Abbey to a day of celebration in Victoria Park.

Angus Pride Parade. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Angus Pride Parade. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
By Graham Brown, Gemma Bibby & Kim Cessford

Organisers of the first Angus Pride event say they hope its success will be the springboard for a new era of inclusion in the area.

On Saturday, Arbroath Abbey hosted the start of a parade through the High Street to Victoria Park.

It was launched with a speech from LGBTQ+ charity Haus of Nunsense.

The seafront celebration included a range of acts and stalls.

Pride events have previously been staged in individual towns.

But this was the first organised by Angus Pride since it was formed as a community interest company.

Events manager Fiona Solomon said: “Our mission goes beyond one event.

“We’re working hand in hand with local businesses, organisations and residents to create a vibrant, resilient Angus – rooted in diversity, collaboration and pride in who we are.

“We hope very much to become a support organisation offering much more than events.

“While progress has been made, LGBTQ+ people, especially trans individuals of late, still face rising discrimination and hate across the UK.

“In rural areas like ours, these challenges are often worsened by isolation and limited support.

“This is why visibility matters.

“Pride is more than a celebration. It is a powerful act of solidarity.

“By amplifying LGBTQ+ voices, educating our wider community and standing together against hate, we are building a future where everyone is seen, valued and free to be themselves.”

Members of The Haus of Nunsense address the audience and start the parade. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Arbroath Pipe Band lead the parade through the town. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The parade makes it’s way through the town. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Colourful fans. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The parade makes it’s way through the town. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Streets full of colour. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Angus Pride parade. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The parade. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Colourful headwear. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The parade makes it’s way through the town. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Aa wave for the camera. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Councillor Brian Boyd joined the parade. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Angus Pride. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Flags and fans. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The parade makes it’s way through the town. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Together. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Crowds enjoyed the entertainment and stalls at the Pride Village at Victoria Park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Maggie Chapman MSP addresses the audience at the Village. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Sheena Pritchard and Luka Sol had a good day. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Drag queen Ravish McTavish performs at the Pride Village. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Willow McMillan, Arlo and Harley McMillan. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Luka Sol picturing the drag show. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Miss Peaches was MC for the event. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Crowds enjoyed the entertainment and stalls at the Village. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Heading to the beach for some quiet time. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

More from News

Keltyhill Crescent, Kelty
Man, 26, dies after emergency services called to Kelty street
Angus Pride Parade. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
36 best photos of Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon as hundreds of runners take part
Angus Pride Parade. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Perth axeman in police stand-off after making threats to kill woman and child
Plans to open café in former Commercial Street studio
Plans to blend British and Eastern European coffee at new Dundee cafe
Dundee Central SNP MP Chris Law
Dundee MP slams ‘those spreading fear and division’ over ‘knife’ incident
Fire at Dee Gardens
Man dies in Dundee flat blaze
Angus Pride Parade. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Stirling court round-up — Attacker bit woman's nose
Angus Pride Parade. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Landlord of Dundee pub The Phoenix celebrates one year in charge with 'hospitality Oscar'
3
Angus Pride Parade. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
5 derelict buildings in Dunblane – and what’s planned for them
Fire at Dee Gardens
Emergency services called to fire in three-storey Dundee building

Conversation