Pictures from first Angus Pride event in Arbroath

Organisers of the first Angus Pride event say they hope its success will be the springboard for a new era of inclusion in the area.

On Saturday, Arbroath Abbey hosted the start of a parade through the High Street to Victoria Park.

It was launched with a speech from LGBTQ+ charity Haus of Nunsense.

The seafront celebration included a range of acts and stalls.

Pride events have previously been staged in individual towns.

But this was the first organised by Angus Pride since it was formed as a community interest company.

Events manager Fiona Solomon said: “Our mission goes beyond one event.

“We’re working hand in hand with local businesses, organisations and residents to create a vibrant, resilient Angus – rooted in diversity, collaboration and pride in who we are.

“We hope very much to become a support organisation offering much more than events.

“While progress has been made, LGBTQ+ people, especially trans individuals of late, still face rising discrimination and hate across the UK.

“In rural areas like ours, these challenges are often worsened by isolation and limited support.

“This is why visibility matters.

“Pride is more than a celebration. It is a powerful act of solidarity.

“By amplifying LGBTQ+ voices, educating our wider community and standing together against hate, we are building a future where everyone is seen, valued and free to be themselves.”