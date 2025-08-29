Ember adds more stops on Dundee to Cairngorms and Aberdeen Airport bus route

Electric bus operator Ember has announced several new stops for its Dundee to the Cairngorms and Aberdeen Airport bus service – including Coupar Angus.

Ember’s E11 route from Dundee to Aberdeen was launched on July 23 with stops in Blairgowrie, Braemar, Banchory and at Aberdeen Airport.

However, the operator says passengers will be able to board at new Angus and Perthshire stops such as Birkhill, Coupar Angus, Bridge of Cally and Spittal of Glenshee from October 1.

There will also be four additional stops in Dundee.

Full list of stops for Ember Dundee to Cairngorms and Aberdeen route

New stops at Glenshee Ski Centre and near Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire will also be added to the route.

The full list of stops in Dundee, Angus and Perthshire is as follows:

Dundee railway station

Marketgait, Dundee

Dundee Lawside (Lochee Road near Rankine Street)

Lochee, Dundee

Dryburgh, Dundee

Sidlaw Gardens, Birkhill

Piperdam (A923)

Bogside Road, Coupar Angus

Emma Street, Blairgowrie

Bridge of Cally Hotel

Dalrulzion, Glenshee

Spittal of Glenshee (A93)

It will also serve several other north-east destinations, including Crathie, Ballater, Dinnet, Aboyne, Kincardine O’Neil, Drumoak, Peterculter and the P&J Live arena in Aberdeen.

Ember currently operates two daily return services on the E11 route.

The operator advises customers to book tickets at least 10 minutes before boarding one of its services.

Single adult fares from Dundee city centre to Aberdeen Airport cost £10.10 and £8.60 to Braemar.

Meanwhile, a ticket from Dundee to Blairgowrie is priced at £4.10 and it will cost £3.40 to travel to Coupar Angus from October 1.

Earlier this month, The Courier boarded the new route through the Cairngorms to see if it would deliver.