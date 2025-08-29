Three boys, 15 and 16, charged over ‘drug dealing’ in Glenrothes

Three boys aged 15 and 16 have been charged over alleged drug dealing in Glenrothes.

Police raided several addresses in the town this week.

Officers recovered about £2,700 worth of class B drugs, £2,425 in cash, a firearm and an “offensive weapon” from three properties.

It followed a series of stop-and-searches and intelligence that police received about the distribution of drugs.

The teenagers have been charged with a number of offences, including being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

They are set to be reported to the relevant authorities.

The Courier has asked Police Scotland for details on the locations of the raids.