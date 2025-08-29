News Three boys, 15 and 16, charged over ‘drug dealing’ in Glenrothes Police also recovered a firearm during raids in the town. By Finn Nixon August 29 2025, 2:05pm August 29 2025, 2:05pm Share Three boys, 15 and 16, charged over ‘drug dealing’ in Glenrothes Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5321249/three-boys-charged-drug-dealing-glenrothes/ Copy Link Police officers execute a search warrant in Glenrothes. Image: Police Scotland Three boys aged 15 and 16 have been charged over alleged drug dealing in Glenrothes. Police raided several addresses in the town this week. Officers recovered about £2,700 worth of class B drugs, £2,425 in cash, a firearm and an “offensive weapon” from three properties. It followed a series of stop-and-searches and intelligence that police received about the distribution of drugs. The teenagers have been charged with a number of offences, including being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug. They are set to be reported to the relevant authorities. The Courier has asked Police Scotland for details on the locations of the raids.