Dundee man, 25, shot in Thailand after motorcycle crash

A Dundee man has been injured after being shot in Thailand.

Aiden McDonald, from Kirkton, was taken to hospital after he was allegedly shot in the upper arm during an argument over a motorcycle crash.

Speaking to The Courier, his mum, Alison, claimed there was an “altercation” between her son and the other bike rider, which resulted in him being “accidentally shot”.

She says the man “just meant to scare” Aiden.

The 25-year-old has now left hospital and does not want the gunman to face charges, according to Alison.

The incident happened in the Mae Hong Son region in the north of the country.

Alison said: “The gunshot scraped across his nipple and went right straight through his bicep.

“It was a 38 calibre gun and they found it in the guy’s pocket.

“Aiden told me it was an accident and that he had just meant to scare him.

“The guy actually took him to hospital on the back of his bike.

“Aiden doesn’t want the man to be charged.”

Aiden is a former St Paul’s Academy pupil and has been living in Thailand for over a year with friends.

Alison says the incident has not put him off staying in the country.

She added: “He’s been having a great time over there.

“He’s been there for just over a year and has been holidaying.”

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office said: “We are providing support to a British national injured in Thailand and are in contact with local authorities.”