Dundee man, 25, shot in Thailand after motorcycle crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dundee man, 25, shot in Thailand after motorcycle crash

Alison McDonald has spoken to The Courier after her son Aiden was allegedly shot in the upper arm.

By Finn Nixon
Aiden McDonald was taken to hospital after being shot in Thailand. Image: Facebook
Aiden McDonald was taken to hospital after being shot in Thailand. Image: Facebook

A Dundee man has been injured after being shot in Thailand.

Aiden McDonald, from Kirkton, was taken to hospital after he was allegedly shot in the upper arm during an argument over a motorcycle crash.

Speaking to The Courier, his mum, Alison, claimed there was an “altercation” between her son and the other bike rider, which resulted in him being “accidentally shot”.

She says the man “just meant to scare” Aiden.

Dundee man shot in arm after motorcycle crash in Thailand

The 25-year-old has now left hospital and does not want the gunman to face charges, according to Alison.

The incident happened in the Mae Hong Son region in the north of the country.

Alison said: “The gunshot scraped across his nipple and went right straight through his bicep.

“It was a 38 calibre gun and they found it in the guy’s pocket.

“Aiden told me it was an accident and that he had just meant to scare him.

“The guy actually took him to hospital on the back of his bike.

“Aiden doesn’t want the man to be charged.”

Aiden’s mum said he had been in Thailand for more than a year. Image: Facebook

Aiden is a former St Paul’s Academy pupil and has been living in Thailand for over a year with friends.

Alison says the incident has not put him off staying in the country.

She added: “He’s been having a great time over there.

“He’s been there for just over a year and has been holidaying.”

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office said: “We are providing support to a British national injured in Thailand and are in contact with local authorities.”

More from News

Draffens receive the De Kuyper Award for Cocktail Excellence at the Scottish Bar and Pub Awards. Image: Scottish Bar & Pub Awards
Tayside, Fife and Stirling venues recognised at Scottish Bar & Pub Awards 2025
Michael Etchells.
Dundee knifeman slashed two victims in less than half an hour
Ali Dumana, his wife, Fetka Fatosh, and their son Kostadin, at home in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson
EXCLUSIVE: Bulgarian dad branded 'monster' over Dundee 'knife' incident speaks out
Daily court round-up logo.
Friday court roundup — A house 'like a butcher's shop'
A94 closed crash.
Traffic 'chaos' as crash closes A94 between Coupar Angus and Burrelton
Superdrug plans to open a new store at the former Next unit at Gallagher Retail Park.
Superdrug lodges plans for new shop at Dundee retail park
Michael Morley
Dundee owner of dangerous pitbull that mauled OAP is jailed
Police officers execute a search warrant in Glenrothes. Image: Police Scotland
Three boys, 15 and 16, charged over 'drug dealing' in Glenrothes
The Newport Inn has been put up for sale
Newport Inn building put up for sale after 'temporary' closure of Fife restaurant
Councillors and Live Active staff outside the new veue.
Locals react as long-awaited new Blairgowrie Leisure Centre opens

Conversation