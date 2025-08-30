Five Angus schools in frame for new complex autism provision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Five Angus schools in frame for new complex autism provision

An under-utilised rural primary could be used for dedicated complex autism provision as the number of Angus youngsters being schooled outside the area continues to grow.

By Graham Brown
Dedicated provision for up to eight pupils could be created. Image: Shutterstock
Dedicated provision for up to eight pupils could be created. Image: Shutterstock

Angus Council is to consider using one of the area’s under-capacity primary schools to create specialist space for youngsters with complex autism.

Education chiefs have brought forward early plans to address growing demand for additional support needs provision which is leading to rising numbers of pupils being schooled outside Angus.

Five rural primaries which are two-thirds empty could be used to deliver the vital provision.

Angus primary pupils with ASN have more than doubled in five years, from 11.2% in 2019 to 25.7% in 2024.

At secondary level, the figure is approaching one in every two pupils after increasing from 34.5% to 44.4% over the same period.

Data has shown around 60% have complex autism needs.

Angus now plans to pre-consult on a “first step” proposal which could see one of five rural primaries become a dedicated ASN environment.

Officials say it would deliver additional space, quieter areas, and access to outdoor learning.

Acting Angus education director Neil Lowden said “Currently, nine Angus primary schools and all eight secondary schools have resourced provision for ASN.”

Extended support is also available at the former Panbride School.

Mr Lowden added: “However, the absence of a dedicated special school has led to a steep increase in out-of-authority placements in Dundee, Fife and Perth & Kinross.”

The figure has risen from 12 pupils in 2017-18 to a projected 28 in 2025-26.

“These placements cost up to £51,000 per pupil per year and involve lengthy daily travel, causing disruption and distress for some of the most vulnerable children,” said Mr Lowden.

Which Angus primary school could be used for complex autism provision?

The preferred option is to use a school currently operating below 30% capacity.

It would be developed to create dedicated provision for up to eight pupils.

Officials say that would deliver additional space, quieter areas and access to outdoor learning

The five schools assessed so far are:

  • Aberlemno
  • Arbirlot
  • Carmyllie
  • Newbigging
  • Tannadice

Newbigging and Tannadice have initially emerged as the highest scoring options.

Education committee councillors have now agreed a pre-consultation exercise to gauge community feedback before any formal proposals are developed.

A report on the outcome of the pre-consultation will come to the education committee in November.

The committee also agreed a separate report on the mothballing of Aberlemno nursery class.

There has been just a single application for a placement there since 2022.

Officials say mothballing will allow the nursery to re-open if five children want to spend their early years at Aberlemno.

More from News

Angel Ekanga has opened Elevate Pilates on Perth Road. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
First look as new reformer pilates studio opens in Dundee's West End
Leonard Low at the Scottish Witch Trial Museum in Leven
Meet the Fife museum curator helping visitors trace witch ancestors
Lochee High Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
How have Lochee residents reacted to 'knife' incident that put neighbourhood in spotlight?
Joe Fitzpatrick, chairman of Falkland Heritage Trust (left) and Professor Gordon Noble of Aberdeen University inspect discoveries at the archaeological dig on East Lomond. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Unearthing secrets of the Pictish villagers who lived on Fife's East Lomond summit
Amy Boyd decided to chase her dreams after her type one diabetes left her 45 minutes away from death. Image: Amy Boyd
Stirling personal trainer who nearly died says type one diabetes still stigmatised
Gladstone Street in Leven is one of the streets exempt from the Fife pavement parking ban. Image: Google Street View
All you need to know as Fife pavement parking ban begins
Police appealed for information to find Robert Macdonald. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Missing man, 51, last seen near Ninewells Hospital in Dundee traced
Draffens receive the De Kuyper Award for Cocktail Excellence at the Scottish Bar and Pub Awards. Image: Scottish Bar & Pub Awards
Tayside, Fife and Stirling venues recognised at Scottish Bar & Pub Awards 2025
Michael Etchells.
Dundee knifeman slashed two victims in less than half an hour
Ali Dumana, his wife, Fetka Fatosh, and their son Kostadin, at home in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson
EXCLUSIVE: Bulgarian dad branded 'monster' over Dundee 'knife' incident speaks out

Conversation