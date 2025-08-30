Five Angus schools in frame for new complex autism provision

Angus Council is to consider using one of the area’s under-capacity primary schools to create specialist space for youngsters with complex autism.

Education chiefs have brought forward early plans to address growing demand for additional support needs provision which is leading to rising numbers of pupils being schooled outside Angus.

Five rural primaries which are two-thirds empty could be used to deliver the vital provision.

Angus primary pupils with ASN have more than doubled in five years, from 11.2% in 2019 to 25.7% in 2024.

At secondary level, the figure is approaching one in every two pupils after increasing from 34.5% to 44.4% over the same period.

Data has shown around 60% have complex autism needs.

Angus now plans to pre-consult on a “first step” proposal which could see one of five rural primaries become a dedicated ASN environment.

Officials say it would deliver additional space, quieter areas, and access to outdoor learning.

Acting Angus education director Neil Lowden said “Currently, nine Angus primary schools and all eight secondary schools have resourced provision for ASN.”

Extended support is also available at the former Panbride School.

Mr Lowden added: “However, the absence of a dedicated special school has led to a steep increase in out-of-authority placements in Dundee, Fife and Perth & Kinross.”

The figure has risen from 12 pupils in 2017-18 to a projected 28 in 2025-26.

“These placements cost up to £51,000 per pupil per year and involve lengthy daily travel, causing disruption and distress for some of the most vulnerable children,” said Mr Lowden.

Which Angus primary school could be used for complex autism provision?

The preferred option is to use a school currently operating below 30% capacity.

It would be developed to create dedicated provision for up to eight pupils.

The five schools assessed so far are:

Aberlemno

Arbirlot

Carmyllie

Newbigging

Tannadice

Newbigging and Tannadice have initially emerged as the highest scoring options.

Education committee councillors have now agreed a pre-consultation exercise to gauge community feedback before any formal proposals are developed.

A report on the outcome of the pre-consultation will come to the education committee in November.

The committee also agreed a separate report on the mothballing of Aberlemno nursery class.

There has been just a single application for a placement there since 2022.

Officials say mothballing will allow the nursery to re-open if five children want to spend their early years at Aberlemno.