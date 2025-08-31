36 best photos of Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon as hundreds of runners take part

Hundreds of runners got on their marks on Sunday for the 2025 Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon.

One of the biggest sporting events in Fife, the route takes in Beveridge, Dunnikier and Ravenscraig parks as well as a number of well-known landmarks.

And locals were out in force, lending their support to participants.

Meanwhile, dozens of youngsters also got in on the act during the family fun run round Beveridge Park.

Family fun run followed Kirkcaldy half marathon

The sell-out event has become a popular fixture during the festival’s six years in Kirkcaldy.

The half marathon and fun run are part of the Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival, which also included a trail race through Dunnikier Park on Saturday.

Our photographer Steven Brown was there to capture some great pictures of the pain (and fun!).