36 best photos of Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon as hundreds of runners take part

The annual Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon is now a fixture in the Fife town.

Runners begin the half marathon distance at Kirkcaldy Road Running Festival. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Runners begin the half marathon distance at Kirkcaldy Road Running Festival. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender, Gemma Bibby & Steve Brown

Hundreds of runners got on their marks on Sunday for the 2025 Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon.

One of the biggest sporting events in Fife, the route takes in Beveridge, Dunnikier and Ravenscraig parks as well as a number of well-known landmarks.

And locals were out in force, lending their support to participants.

Meanwhile, dozens of youngsters also got in on the act during the family fun run round Beveridge Park.

Family fun run followed Kirkcaldy half marathon

The sell-out event has become a popular fixture during the festival’s six years in Kirkcaldy.

The half marathon and fun run are part of the Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival, which also included a trail race through Dunnikier Park on Saturday.

Our photographer Steven Brown was there to capture some great pictures of the pain (and fun!).

Runners gather at the start line. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Gerry, Freddy, Fiona and Robin of Beacon Runners. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kasia and Jamie Eadie from Kinghorn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lottie Reilly (5) from Kirkcaldy 115th Fife Scout Group. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sophie ‘Bear’ Cooper from Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Mark Patterson, Andy Michie and Dawn Ketteringham. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Time for a high five! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Runners gather at the start. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
And they’re off! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Steady pace at the start. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Smiles at the start. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Runners begin the half marathon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Steady pace. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Runners begin the half marathon.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
High five for the mascots. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Keeping pace.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Bright trainers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Smiles from the runners. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy Road Running Festival. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Crowds line the streets. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A wave. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy half marathon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Crowds encourage the runners. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Spectators wait for the runners to pass. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Neon t-shirts. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pushing hard. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Smiles despite the pain! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Enjoying the run. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Cruising. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Looking cool. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pushing hard. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Thumbs up! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy Road Running Festival. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pushing hard on the bend. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Off they go. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

