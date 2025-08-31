News 36 best photos of Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon as hundreds of runners take part The annual Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon is now a fixture in the Fife town. Runners begin the half marathon distance at Kirkcaldy Road Running Festival. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Claire Warrender, Gemma Bibby & Steve Brown August 31 2025, 4:52pm August 31 2025, 4:52pm Share 36 best photos of Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon as hundreds of runners take part Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5321332/kirkcaldy-half-marathon-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds of runners got on their marks on Sunday for the 2025 Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon. One of the biggest sporting events in Fife, the route takes in Beveridge, Dunnikier and Ravenscraig parks as well as a number of well-known landmarks. And locals were out in force, lending their support to participants. Meanwhile, dozens of youngsters also got in on the act during the family fun run round Beveridge Park. Family fun run followed Kirkcaldy half marathon The sell-out event has become a popular fixture during the festival’s six years in Kirkcaldy. The half marathon and fun run are part of the Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival, which also included a trail race through Dunnikier Park on Saturday. Our photographer Steven Brown was there to capture some great pictures of the pain (and fun!). Runners gather at the start line. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Gerry, Freddy, Fiona and Robin of Beacon Runners. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Kasia and Jamie Eadie from Kinghorn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Lottie Reilly (5) from Kirkcaldy 115th Fife Scout Group. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Sophie ‘Bear’ Cooper from Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Mark Patterson, Andy Michie and Dawn Ketteringham. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Time for a high five! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Runners gather at the start. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson And they’re off! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Steady pace at the start. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Smiles at the start. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Runners begin the half marathon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Steady pace. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Runners begin the half marathon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson High five for the mascots. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Keeping pace. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Bright trainers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Smiles from the runners. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Kirkcaldy Road Running Festival. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Crowds line the streets. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A wave. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Kirkcaldy half marathon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Crowds encourage the runners. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Spectators wait for the runners to pass. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Neon t-shirts. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Pushing hard. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Smiles despite the pain! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Enjoying the run. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Cruising. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Looking cool. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Pushing hard. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Thumbs up! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Kirkcaldy Road Running Festival. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Pushing hard on the bend. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Off they go. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
