Is Fife in danger of turning into a huge holiday park?

“We’re in danger of turning Fife, and indeed Scotland, into a big holiday park.”

The bold claim was made almost a year ago by north east Fife SNP councillor David McDiarmid.

He was on a planning committee which was considering an application for a huge tourism development at Crail Airfield.

The proposal included 91 holiday lodges and, eventually, a 50-bedroom hotel.

It was refused, but it was the fifth Fife holiday park application last year.

And several new proposals involving hundreds of lodges have been submitted since.

These include a bid for up to 216 units at Stewart’s Resort, south of St Andrews.

Almost all the applications have resulted in dozens of objections from communities who fear local amenities will be overwhelmed.

However, Visit Scotland points out overnight tourism in Fife supports 13,000 jobs and brought in £330 million in 2023.

Fife Council’s finance, economy and strategic planning spokesperson Altany Craik argues balance is key.

In light of a recent flurry of Fife holiday park applications, The Courier has:

Looked at some of the objections

Spoken to Visit Scotland about the benefits of Fife tourism

Asked Mr Craik how we strike the balance

Fears tourism developments will ‘ruin’ communities

The Crail Airfield proposal provoked an angry reaction among residents, along with 146 official objections.

They feared the potential impact of hundreds of cars trying to negotiate narrow village roads.

Meanwhile, people living near Stewart’s Resort have concerns for the protected Cameron Reservoir, home to pink-footed geese.

And plans for 23 extra caravans at St Andrews Holiday Park have already generated 71 objections over their perceived impact.

One objection reads: “It will ruin St Andrews Bay.”

And who can forget the uproar prompted by a bid for a £35m development with 75 lodges at Eden Springs, near Letham?

It has since been refused amid fears for traffic and the environment.

However, locals who objected referred to it as “a David and Goliath battle”.

And one man commented: “This is a natural beauty spot, not Benidorm.”

But could more Fife holiday parks bring benefits?

‘Ripple effect benefits Fife businesses’

Visit Scotland thinks so.

The tourism and events organisation collates visitor numbers and spending.

According to the latest figures, Fife attracted 610,000 overnight visits in 2023.

Two thirds of the visitors came from the UK, with the remainder travelling from abroad.

As previously mentioned, 13,000 people are employed in Fife’s tourism sector.

That’s 7.5% of the region’s jobs – a significant number.

Visit Scotland believes tourism is hugely beneficial to the economy.

A spokesperson said: “Tourism and events are among Scotland’s most important industries.

“They create a visitor economy which goes beyond holidays and day trips.

“Visitor-spend not only supports 13,000 tourism-related jobs and almost 900 businesses in Fife, but causes a ripple effect, benefiting local supply chains including food and drink, arts and culture, retail, construction, and transport.”

So, what’s the answer?

Fife holiday parks ‘must not overwhelm’ communities

Altany Craik says planning committees must look at what works for the industry, but also for residents.

The Labour councillor said: “We need to make sure we’re not changing the character of a place where there are lodges everywhere.

“Lodges have become fashionable and they are a popular option for a lot of people.

“It’s a key sector and there’s a lot of demand to meet, particularly around St Andrews and the East Neuk.”

However, Mr Craik says while tourism is vital it needs to be sympathetic “in a local context”.

And it must not overwhelm.

“Planning committees need a planning reason to say no,” he said.

“But the key thing is to also take cognisance of what the objections are.

“We don’t want to create unintended consequences that makes it bad for people who live nearby.”