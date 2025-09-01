Is Fife in danger of turning into a huge holiday park?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is Fife in danger of turning into a huge holiday park?

Several plans for hundreds of holiday lodges have been lodged with Fife Council in the past year, prompting concerns among locals.

A holiday park planned for Castlehill, Fife
A holiday park with 100 lodges was approved for Castlehill near Blairhall a year ago. Image: Fife planning portal
By Claire Warrender

“We’re in danger of turning Fife, and indeed Scotland, into a big holiday park.”

The bold claim was made almost a year ago by north east Fife SNP councillor David McDiarmid.

He was on a planning committee which was considering an application for a huge tourism development at Crail Airfield.

Fife SNP councillor David McDiarmid
Fife SNP councillor David MacDiarmid.

The proposal included 91 holiday lodges and, eventually, a 50-bedroom hotel.

It was refused, but it was the fifth Fife holiday park application last year.

And several new proposals involving hundreds of lodges have been submitted since.

These include a bid for up to 216 units at Stewart’s Resort, south of St Andrews.

Stewart's Resort holiday park in St Andrews, Fief
Stewart’s Resort wants to double in size. Image: Google

Almost all the applications have resulted in dozens of objections from communities who fear local amenities will be overwhelmed.

However, Visit Scotland points out overnight tourism in Fife supports 13,000 jobs and brought in £330 million in 2023.

Fife Council’s finance, economy and strategic planning spokesperson Altany Craik argues balance is key.

In light of a recent flurry of Fife holiday park applications, The Courier has:

  • Looked at some of the objections
  • Spoken to Visit Scotland about the benefits of Fife tourism
  • Asked Mr Craik how we strike the balance

Fears tourism developments will ‘ruin’ communities

The Crail Airfield proposal provoked an angry reaction among residents, along with 146 official objections.

They feared the potential impact of hundreds of cars trying to negotiate narrow village roads.

Meanwhile, people living near Stewart’s Resort have concerns for the protected Cameron Reservoir, home to pink-footed geese.

And plans for 23 extra caravans at St Andrews Holiday Park have already generated 71 objections over their perceived impact.

St Andrews Holiday Park in Fife
St Andrews Holiday Park wants to expand. Image: Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

One objection reads: “It will ruin St Andrews Bay.”

And who can forget the uproar prompted by a bid for a £35m development with 75 lodges at Eden Springs, near Letham?

It has since been refused amid fears for traffic and the environment.

However, locals who objected referred to it as “a David and Goliath battle”.

And one man commented: “This is a natural beauty spot, not Benidorm.”

But could more Fife holiday parks bring benefits?

‘Ripple effect benefits Fife businesses’

Visit Scotland thinks so.

The tourism and events organisation collates visitor numbers and spending.

According to the latest figures, Fife attracted 610,000 overnight visits in 2023.

Two thirds of the visitors came from the UK, with the remainder travelling from abroad.

As previously mentioned, 13,000 people are employed in Fife’s tourism sector.

Pittenweem harbour. What's On in Fife.
Picturesque Pittenweem is a popular Fife tourist destination. Image: Shutterstock.

That’s 7.5% of the region’s jobs – a significant number.

Visit Scotland believes tourism is hugely beneficial to the economy.

A spokesperson said: “Tourism and events are among Scotland’s most important industries.

“They create a visitor economy which goes beyond holidays and day trips.

St Andrews Old Course
St Andrews is another popular destination but tourists need accommodation. Image: Supplied by David Lawrence

“Visitor-spend not only supports 13,000 tourism-related jobs and almost 900 businesses in Fife, but causes a ripple effect, benefiting local supply chains including food and drink, arts and culture, retail, construction, and transport.”

So, what’s the answer?

Fife holiday parks ‘must not overwhelm’ communities

Altany Craik says planning committees must look at what works for the industry, but also for residents.

The Labour councillor said: “We need to make sure we’re not changing the character of a place where there are lodges everywhere.

“Lodges have become fashionable and they are a popular option for a lot of people.

Fife councillor Altany Craik
Fife councillor Altany Craik says balance is key. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“It’s a key sector and there’s a lot of demand to meet, particularly around St Andrews and the East Neuk.”

However, Mr Craik says while tourism is vital it needs to be sympathetic “in a local context”.

And it must not overwhelm.

“Planning committees need a planning reason to say no,” he said.

“But the key thing is to also take cognisance of what the objections are.

“We don’t want to create unintended consequences that makes it bad for people who live nearby.”

