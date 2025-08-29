Traffic ‘chaos’ as crash closes A94 between Coupar Angus and Burrelton

Drivers have reported traffic “chaos” after a crash on the A94 between Burrelton and Coupar Angus.

The A94 is shut in both directions due to the collision.

Emergency services are at the scene, with vehicles being forced to turn around.

It is understood multiple vehicles are involved.

One eyewitness said: “There are lots of police and all the cars are having to go back.

“It’s causing chaos with large vehicles struggling to turn.

“It looked like a bad crash.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

