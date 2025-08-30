Best pictures from Birnam Highland Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Best pictures from Birnam Highland Games

All roads led to Birnam for fans of Highland Games – and haggis – action and The Courier was there to capture some of the fun

Birnam Highland Games Heavies event. Image: Ethan Williams
Birnam Highland Games Heavies event. Image: Ethan Williams
By Morag Lindsay & Gemma Bibby

Birnam took its turn in the summer Highland Games calendar on Saturday with an action-packed programme of events.

The games have been held since 1864 and boast a number of attractions unique to Birnam.

Highlights include the World Haggis Eating Competition and the Kiltie Dash – a fun race open to everyone on the field wearing a kilt.

The Birnam crowd also enjoyed all the traditional Highland Games activities, including the heavyweight events, track and field contests and dancing.

Photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture some of the fun.

Blairgowrie and Rattray pipe band at The Cross. Image: Ethan Williams
Blairgowrie and Rattray pipe band marching to the games. Image: Ethan Williams
The band march on. Image: Ethan Williams
Marching to the games. Image: Ethan Williams
The crowd watches on. Image: Ethan Williams
Blairgowrie and Rattray pipe band marching to the games. Image: Ethan Williams
Kenneth Nelson opens the games. Image: Ethan Williams
Highland dancing. Image: Ethan Williams
The 800m cycle handicap. Image: Ethan Williams
The 90m Youths. Image: Ethan Williams
Highland dancing. Image: Ethan Williams
Spectators enjoy the events. Image: Ethan Williams
Heavies. Image: Ethan Williams
Highland dancing. Image: Ethan Williams
Heavies event. Image: Ethan Williams
Shot put. Image: Ethan Williams
The half-mile running championship. Image: Ethan Williams
Winner of the half-mile running championship – Douglas Dringhurst. Image: Ethan Williams
Blairgowrie and Rattray pipe band leave the games. Image: Ethan Williams

More from News

Fire at Dee Gardens
Emergency services called to fire in three-storey Dundee building
A competitor carries 50Kg of coal at the Scottish Coal Race 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Gallery: Coal & glory at the Scottish Coal Carrying Challenge 2025 in Kelty
The new Hyrox gym launched with an event on Saturday. Image: Elliot Cansfield
First look at new Hyrox training gym at Dundee sports centre
The attack happened on King Street in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Man injured on face and body after XL bully-type dog attack in Dundee
Angel Ekanga has opened Elevate Pilates on Perth Road. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
First look as new reformer pilates studio opens in Dundee's West End
Leonard Low at the Scottish Witch Trial Museum in Leven
Meet the Fife museum curator helping visitors trace witch ancestors
Dedicated provision for up to eight pupils could be created. Image: Shutterstock
Five Angus schools in frame for new complex autism provision
Lochee High Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
How have Lochee residents reacted to 'knife' incident that put neighbourhood in spotlight?
Joe Fitzpatrick, chairman of Falkland Heritage Trust (left) and Professor Gordon Noble of Aberdeen University inspect discoveries at the archaeological dig on East Lomond. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Unearthing secrets of the Pictish villagers who lived on Fife's East Lomond summit
Amy Boyd decided to chase her dreams after her type one diabetes left her 45 minutes away from death. Image: Amy Boyd
Stirling personal trainer who nearly died says type one diabetes still stigmatised

Conversation