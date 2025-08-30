News Best pictures from Birnam Highland Games All roads led to Birnam for fans of Highland Games – and haggis – action and The Courier was there to capture some of the fun Birnam Highland Games Heavies event. Image: Ethan Williams By Morag Lindsay & Gemma Bibby August 30 2025, 5:49pm August 30 2025, 5:49pm Share Best pictures from Birnam Highland Games Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5321487/birnam-highland-games-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Birnam took its turn in the summer Highland Games calendar on Saturday with an action-packed programme of events. The games have been held since 1864 and boast a number of attractions unique to Birnam. Highlights include the World Haggis Eating Competition and the Kiltie Dash – a fun race open to everyone on the field wearing a kilt. The Birnam crowd also enjoyed all the traditional Highland Games activities, including the heavyweight events, track and field contests and dancing. Photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture some of the fun. Blairgowrie and Rattray pipe band at The Cross. Image: Ethan Williams Blairgowrie and Rattray pipe band marching to the games. Image: Ethan Williams The band march on. Image: Ethan Williams Marching to the games. Image: Ethan Williams The crowd watches on. Image: Ethan Williams Blairgowrie and Rattray pipe band marching to the games. Image: Ethan Williams Kenneth Nelson opens the games. Image: Ethan Williams Highland dancing. Image: Ethan Williams The 800m cycle handicap. Image: Ethan Williams The 90m Youths. Image: Ethan Williams Highland dancing. Image: Ethan Williams Spectators enjoy the events. Image: Ethan Williams Heavies. Image: Ethan Williams Highland dancing. Image: Ethan Williams Heavies event. Image: Ethan Williams Shot put. Image: Ethan Williams The half-mile running championship. Image: Ethan Williams Winner of the half-mile running championship – Douglas Dringhurst. Image: Ethan Williams Blairgowrie and Rattray pipe band leave the games. Image: Ethan Williams
