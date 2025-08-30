Best pictures from Birnam Highland Games

Birnam took its turn in the summer Highland Games calendar on Saturday with an action-packed programme of events.

The games have been held since 1864 and boast a number of attractions unique to Birnam.

Highlights include the World Haggis Eating Competition and the Kiltie Dash – a fun race open to everyone on the field wearing a kilt.

The Birnam crowd also enjoyed all the traditional Highland Games activities, including the heavyweight events, track and field contests and dancing.

Photographer Ethan Williams was there to capture some of the fun.