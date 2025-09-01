Tay salmon chief lands new role as critics call for change to halt decline

The body responsible for protecting salmon fishing on the River Tay is on the hunt for a new director.

Dr David Summers is stepping down from the helm of the Tay District Salmon Fisheries Board after more than a quarter of a century on the river.

Dr Summers is moving on to a new role at SEPA amid continuing concerns about declining salmon numbers and multiple threats to “the king of fish”.

Supporters have paid tribute to his achievements.

Most notable is his role in returning flowing water – and wild salmon – to a stretch of the River Garry that had been dry since the 1950s.

But Dr Summers’ departure has also raised questions over who will replace him, and what direction the board should take now as salmon numbers continue to cause concern.

Tay salmon in safe hands, says departing board chief

Dr Summers said it has been “a huge honour to have worked on the River Tay for the last 26 years”.

He said his proudest moment had been turning the handle which returned the flow of water to an eight-mile stretch of the River Garry which had run dry for 60 years due to abstraction for hydro schemes.

The re-watering was a joint effort between the Tay District Salmon Fisheries Board, SSE Renewables and others

“That one event solved, by far, the biggest hydro abstraction issue, not only in the Tay catchment, but in all Scotland,” he said.

Dr Summers also ran the board’s unique “kelt reconditioning” hatchery at Almondbank, which provided the fish to restock the restored Garry.

And the progeny of those salmon, returning from the wild, have now re-established a self-sustaining wild population.

Dr Summers says his biggest regret is that salmon have faced many more problems at sea over the same period, limiting the impacts of the work that has been done locally.

But despite the drawbacks, he insists the Tay’s future is in good hands.

“Much of the Tay is essentially in very good heart,” he said.

“The priority going forward is to continue to make improvements where we can, but also to ensure that wonderfully productive habitats, such as the River Ericht are protected.”

Tributes paid to Dr Summers’ work with Tay salmon board

Dr Alan Wells, CEO of Fisheries Management Scotland (FMS), said Dr Summers had made a “massive” contribution to fisheries management in Scotland throughout his 26 years at the board, as well as through his work with the Tay Rivers Trust.

Angler Lesley Reid, whose father, the late Duncan Glass, set up the Tay Ghillies Association, also paid tribute.

“My father worked with David and they were instrumental in the launch of the Tay Ghillies Association and raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for David’s projects,” she said.

“I doubt the initial hatchery at Almondbank would have happened without the two of them.”

Critics demand change of course

Others say Dr Summers’ departure should be an opportunity for a course correction.

The Tay Ghillies Association has changed its name to the Tay Catchment Salmon Alliance.

And its vice-chairman, fishing beat proprietor Mike Smith, said the pressure group had sent the board guidance on what it should be looking for in a replacement for Dr Summers.

He said members want a director who will stand up to the Scottish Government over challenges such as predation by birds and seals, over-abstraction from rivers and burns, and pollution from sewage works.

“We don’t need science,” he said.

“There is an over abundance of it on the Tay and other rivers, and it has done very little to stop our salmon’s decline.

“We urge the board to think carefully about Dr Summers replacement – more of the same is, quite simply, not an option.”