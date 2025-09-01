Is Stirling’s £873k Christie Clock rebuild plan on track?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is Stirling’s £873k Christie Clock rebuild plan on track?

Two years on from the beloved clock's shock demolition, we asked Stirling Council for an update.

By Alex Watson
Two years have passed since the Christie Clock was demolished overnight. Image: Barry Hughes
Two years ago today, Stirling’s Christie Clock was unexpectedly reduced to rubble.

Many locals were shocked and angry to discover that attempts to maintain the memorial to former provost George Christie, erected in 1906, had resulted in its demolition on September 1, 2023.

More than a year later, in December 2024, Stirling Council moved to fully reinstate the clock, at a cost of £873,460.

However, as The Courier revealed earlier this year, additional expenses on top of the repair bring the cost of the Christie Clock’s removal and return to £915,691.36 – £84,308.64 shy of £1 million.

The rebuild of the stone column and clock head is not expected to be completed until autumn 2026, but work was recently carried out on the memorial’s plinth, which is still standing in Allan Park.

Footage filmed on the night of the clock’s demolition shows it being torn down by heavy machinery. Image: Barry Hughes

Maintenance work carried out on plinth

Last week, a Stirling Council spokesperson told The Courier: “As agreed by council in December 2024, the Christie Clock will be rebuilt in line with the recommendations of expert conservators, with as much of the original stonework retained as possible.

“Work has taken place to date on project planning in liaison with specialists and a contract to deliver this project is also being progressed.

“The scheduled completion date remains October 2026.

The memorial’s plinth was in need of some TLC. Maintenance work has been carried out on it since this photograph was taken. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

“The base of the structure was cleaned by a stonemason recently as part of planned maintenance and following advice from conservation officers.”

Earlier this year, The Courier obtained documents via a freedom of information request that unearthed previously unpublished details about the clock’s demolition.

These included the revelation that the official ‘plan B’ for taking the memorial down to repair structural weaknesses was to “grab sections” of the stonework with machinery.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Conversation