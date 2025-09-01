Is Stirling’s £873k Christie Clock rebuild plan on track?

Two years ago today, Stirling’s Christie Clock was unexpectedly reduced to rubble.

Many locals were shocked and angry to discover that attempts to maintain the memorial to former provost George Christie, erected in 1906, had resulted in its demolition on September 1, 2023.

More than a year later, in December 2024, Stirling Council moved to fully reinstate the clock, at a cost of £873,460.

However, as The Courier revealed earlier this year, additional expenses on top of the repair bring the cost of the Christie Clock’s removal and return to £915,691.36 – £84,308.64 shy of £1 million.

The rebuild of the stone column and clock head is not expected to be completed until autumn 2026, but work was recently carried out on the memorial’s plinth, which is still standing in Allan Park.

Maintenance work carried out on plinth

Last week, a Stirling Council spokesperson told The Courier: “As agreed by council in December 2024, the Christie Clock will be rebuilt in line with the recommendations of expert conservators, with as much of the original stonework retained as possible.

“Work has taken place to date on project planning in liaison with specialists and a contract to deliver this project is also being progressed.

“The scheduled completion date remains October 2026.

“The base of the structure was cleaned by a stonemason recently as part of planned maintenance and following advice from conservation officers.”

Earlier this year, The Courier obtained documents via a freedom of information request that unearthed previously unpublished details about the clock’s demolition.

These included the revelation that the official ‘plan B’ for taking the memorial down to repair structural weaknesses was to “grab sections” of the stonework with machinery.

