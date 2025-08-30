First look at new Hyrox training gym at Dundee sports centre

A new Hyrox training gym is opening at a Dundee sports centre.

Active 9BX at the Regional Performance Centre on Mains Loan opens to the public on Monday.

The new purpose-built space is dedicated specifically to Hyrox-style racing and training.

Hyrox is an indoor fitness competition that combines eight kilometres of running and eight functional workout stations.

There were more than 80 races held worldwide this year, including at the SEC centre in Glasgow.

Active 9BX held a launch event on Saturday morning with around 120 invited guests attending to trial the facility ahead of its opening to the public.

The event involved Hyrox Physical Fitness Test (PFT) sessions as an introduction to the sport.

Active 9BX gym includes a functional training space with race essentials and indoor and outdoor running tracks.

There will be Hyrox-specific training classes hosted by certified instructors and open gym sessions, as well as exclusive Hyrox events.

As an official training club, the gym also offers Hyrox365, a complete training programme for all fitness levels.

The facility is offering an introductory 14-day pass for £20, with access also included in the Active Dundee unlimited membership.

