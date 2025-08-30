First look at new Hyrox training gym at Dundee sports centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

First look at new Hyrox training gym at Dundee sports centre

Active 9BX is a purpose-built Hyrox training facility at Dundee's Regional Performance Centre.

By Ellidh Aitken
The new Hyrox gym launched with an event on Saturday. Image: Elliot Cansfield
The new Hyrox gym launched with an event on Saturday. Image: Elliot Cansfield

A new Hyrox training gym is opening at a Dundee sports centre.

Active 9BX at the Regional Performance Centre on Mains Loan opens to the public on Monday.

The new purpose-built space is dedicated specifically to Hyrox-style racing and training.

Hyrox is an indoor fitness competition that combines eight kilometres of running and eight functional workout stations.

There were more than 80 races held worldwide this year, including at the SEC centre in Glasgow.

Active 9BX held a launch event on Saturday. Image: Elliot Cansfield
Invited guests attended to trial the facility. Image: Elliot Cansfield 
The event included a Hyrox introductory session. Image: Elliot Cansfield 
Attendees testing themselves. Image: Elliot Cansfield 
Hyrox includes a sled push station. Image: Elliot Cansfield 
The launch event was at full capacity. Image: Elliot Cansfield 
Hyrox involves running and different fitness stations. Image: Elliot Cansfield 

Active 9BX held a launch event on Saturday morning with around 120 invited guests attending to trial the facility ahead of its opening to the public.

The event involved Hyrox Physical Fitness Test (PFT) sessions as an introduction to the sport.

Active 9BX gym includes a functional training space with race essentials and indoor and outdoor running tracks.

There will be Hyrox-specific training classes hosted by certified instructors and open gym sessions, as well as exclusive Hyrox events.

There was a launch event fitness challenge on Saturday morning. Image: Elliot Cansfield 
The gym has certified Hyrox instructors. Image: Elliot Cansfield 
Participants row 1,000 metres during a Hyrox race. Image: Elliot Cansfield 
The fitness challenge gives people an idea of what Hyrox is like. Image: Elliot Cansfield 
Other attendees trying out the rowing machines. Image: Elliot Cansfield 
The launch event was held on Saturday. Image: Elliot Cansfield 
The race involves 100 wall balls. Image: Elliot Cansfield 
Coaches and participants ready for the opening event. Image: Elliot Cansfield 

As an official training club, the gym also offers Hyrox365, a complete training programme for all fitness levels.

The facility is offering an introductory 14-day pass for £20, with access also included in the Active Dundee unlimited membership.

The Courier has previously taken a look at what Hyrox involves and training locations in Tayside and Fife.

