Man injured on face and body after XL bully-type dog attack in Dundee

A man was injured on his face and body after an attack by an XL bully-type dog in Dundee.

The incident happened on King Street at around 11.15am on Friday August 22.

Police are now hunting three men who were with the XL bully-type dog, which is described as being a fawn or brown colour.

Officers are also appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage.

The first man seen with the dog is described as being white with a Scottish accent, in his late 30s or early 40s and was around 6ft tall and skinny.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, dark blue jeans and a blue t-shirt.

The second man was also white with a Scottish accent and around the same age.

He was described as being “skinny and scruffy looking” and around 5ft 7 in height, wearing a black shell suit with long black hair.

The last man was also white and in his late 30s or early 40s and around 5ft 7 tall.

He was bald with a skinny build and was wearing jeans and a white top.

Constable Patterson said: “The victim sustained injuries to his face and body and we are looking for the owner of the dog and anyone who may have witnessed this attack or may have CCTV footage of the incident to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police quoting reference CR/0353338/25.