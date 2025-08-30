Man injured on face and body after XL bully-type dog attack in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Man injured on face and body after XL bully-type dog attack in Dundee

Police are hunting three men who were with the dog at the time of the attack on King Street.

By Ellidh Aitken
The attack happened on King Street in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
The attack happened on King Street in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

A man was injured on his face and body after an attack by an XL bully-type dog in Dundee.

The incident happened on King Street at around 11.15am on Friday August 22.

Police are now hunting three men who were with the XL bully-type dog, which is described as being a fawn or brown colour.

Officers are also appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage.

Police hunt 3 men after XL bully-type dog attack in Dundee

The first man seen with the dog is described as being white with a Scottish accent, in his late 30s or early 40s and was around 6ft tall and skinny.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, dark blue jeans and a blue t-shirt.

The second man was also white with a Scottish accent and around the same age.

He was described as being “skinny and scruffy looking” and around 5ft 7 in height, wearing a black shell suit with long black hair.

The last man was also white and in his late 30s or early 40s and around 5ft 7 tall.

He was bald with a skinny build and was wearing jeans and a white top.

Constable Patterson said: “The victim sustained injuries to his face and body and we are looking for the owner of the dog and anyone who may have witnessed this attack or may have CCTV footage of the incident to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police quoting reference CR/0353338/25.

More from News

The new Hyrox gym launched with an event on Saturday. Image: Elliot Cansfield
First look at new Hyrox training gym at Dundee sports centre
Angel Ekanga has opened Elevate Pilates on Perth Road. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
First look as new reformer pilates studio opens in Dundee's West End
Leonard Low at the Scottish Witch Trial Museum in Leven
Meet the Fife museum curator helping visitors trace witch ancestors
Dedicated provision for up to eight pupils could be created. Image: Shutterstock
Five Angus schools in frame for new complex autism provision
Lochee High Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
How have Lochee residents reacted to 'knife' incident that put neighbourhood in spotlight?
Joe Fitzpatrick, chairman of Falkland Heritage Trust (left) and Professor Gordon Noble of Aberdeen University inspect discoveries at the archaeological dig on East Lomond. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Unearthing secrets of the Pictish villagers who lived on Fife's East Lomond summit
Amy Boyd decided to chase her dreams after her type one diabetes left her 45 minutes away from death. Image: Amy Boyd
Stirling personal trainer who nearly died says type one diabetes still stigmatised
Gladstone Street in Leven is one of the streets exempt from the Fife pavement parking ban. Image: Google Street View
All you need to know as Fife pavement parking ban begins
2
Police appealed for information to find Robert Macdonald. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Missing man, 51, last seen near Ninewells Hospital in Dundee traced
Draffens receive the De Kuyper Award for Cocktail Excellence at the Scottish Bar and Pub Awards. Image: Scottish Bar & Pub Awards
Tayside, Fife and Stirling venues recognised at Scottish Bar & Pub Awards 2025