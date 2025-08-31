Plans to blend British and Eastern European coffee at new Dundee cafe

A Dundee couple are hoping they can blend the way Brits and Eastern Europeans make coffee with a new cafe.

Yehor Dremliuha and his partner Oleksandra are planning on opening Sasha’s Corner on Commercial Street.

The duo submitted a planning application with Dundee City Council to convert the former Aimee Scott Hair Artistry salon.

Yehor, 23, and Oleksandra, 22, are looking forward to welcoming customers.

Yehor said: “We have saved some money and hope to open our own business.

“We will be using different coffee beans and have a couple of suppliers on our list.

“We’ll be mixing the British way of making coffee with the Eastern European way of making coffee.”

Sasha’s Corner plan for Dundee

The main floor will be used for the cafe and an office area, with the basement floor used for storage space and toilets.

As well as coffee, customers will be able to relax with a simple menu.

Yehor said: “The food we will be serving will be cold food but with preheating. We will be serving sandwiches, paninis, toasties and probably waffles.

“We are not allowed to cook there under our lease agreement.

“There will also be teas and juices.”

“It will be very interesting to the public, I think.”

Couple plan to open new coffee shop in Dundee city centre

Yehor, a software engineer, revealed why they will name their cafe Sasha’s Corner.

He said: “Oleksandra is the Slavic name Sasha, So it was her idea to open the business.

“She used to work as a barista in Costa on the Kingsway, where she gained experience.

“Sasha makes an excellent coffee.

“She was very well trained on her previous job and grew a customer base from Costa, people wanted her coffee.”

“The first two years it will be only two of us.

“We will provide some Ukrainian charm, I would say.”

The Courier has rounded up all the latest high street news from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.