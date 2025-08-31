Plans to blend British and Eastern European coffee at new Dundee cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans to blend British and Eastern European coffee at new Dundee cafe

Yehor Dremliuha and his partner Oleksandra hope to open Sasha's Corner on Commercial Street.

By Ben MacDonald
Plans to open café in former Commercial Street studio
Plans for a new café on Commercial Street have been submitted. Image: Google Street View

A Dundee couple are hoping they can blend the way Brits and Eastern Europeans make coffee with a new cafe.

Yehor Dremliuha and his partner Oleksandra are planning on opening Sasha’s Corner on Commercial Street.

The duo submitted a planning application with Dundee City Council to convert the former Aimee Scott Hair Artistry salon.

Yehor, 23, and Oleksandra, 22, are looking forward to welcoming customers.

Yehor said: “We have saved some money and hope to open our own business.

“We will be using different coffee beans and have a couple of suppliers on our list.

“We’ll be mixing the British way of making coffee with the Eastern European way of making coffee.”

Sasha’s Corner plan for Dundee

Yehor and Oleksandra have submitted plans to Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied

The main floor will be used for the cafe and an office area, with the basement floor used for storage space and toilets.

As well as coffee, customers will be able to relax with a simple menu.

Yehor said: “The food we will be serving will be cold food but with preheating. We will be serving sandwiches, paninis, toasties and probably waffles.

“We are not allowed to cook there under our lease agreement.

“There will also be teas and juices.”

“It will be very interesting to the public, I think.”

Couple plan to open new coffee shop in Dundee city centre

Yehor, a software engineer, revealed why they will name their cafe Sasha’s Corner.

He said: “Oleksandra is the Slavic name Sasha, So it was her idea to open the business.

“She used to work as a barista in Costa on the Kingsway, where she gained experience.

“Sasha makes an excellent coffee.

“She was very well trained on her previous job and grew a customer base from Costa, people wanted her coffee.”

“The first two years it will be only two of us.

“We will provide some Ukrainian charm, I would say.”

The Courier has rounded up all the latest high street news from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

