Emergency services called to fire in three-storey Dundee building

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to Dee Gardens just after 1pm on Saturday.

By Ben MacDonald
Fire at Dee Gardens
Emergency services have attended a fire at Dee Gardens. Image: Ken Samson

Firefighters have spent nearly six hours tackling a fire at a three-storey building in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Dee Gardens just after 1pm on Saturday afternoon.

Photos shared with The Courier show plumes of smoke coming out of a window on the ground floor of the building.

One eyewitness said that they could hear a smoke alarm going off from their house, before noticing the smoke bursting out the window.

They mentioned that fire engines and police arrived soon after.

A firefighter attempts to extinguish the flames. Image: Ken Samson

As of 7pm on Saturday evening, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service remain at the scene.

A spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.10pm on Saturday to reports of a dwelling fire on Dee Gardens.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the scene of a fire within a three-storey residential building.

“Crews remain in attendance.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

