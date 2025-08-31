Man dies in Dundee flat blaze

A man has died after emergency services were called to a flat fire in the Menzieshill area of Dundee.

Police and fire crews were called to Dee Gardens just after 1pm on Saturday afternoon to reports of a fire.

It took the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service nearly five hours to extinguish the fire, with members leaving the area just before 6pm.

On Sunday, police confirmed that a man was found inside the flat and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s age has not been confirmed, but his next of kin are aware.

Officers remain on the street on Sunday afternoon, and an investigation into what caused the fire has begun.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.25pm on Saturday, we were made aware of a fire at a flat in the Dee Gardens area of Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and a man was found within the property.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin are aware.

“A joint investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the fire.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.10pm on Saturday to reports of a dwelling fire on Dee Gardens.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the scene of a fire within a three-storey residential building.

“We left the scene at 5.51pm.”