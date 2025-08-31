Man dies in Dundee flat blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man dies in Dundee flat blaze

Crews spent nearly five hours extinguishing the fire at Dee Gardens

By Ben MacDonald
Fire at Dee Gardens
Emergency services have attended a fire at Dee Gardens. Image: Ken Samson

A man has died after emergency services were called to a flat fire in the Menzieshill area of Dundee.

Police and fire crews were called to Dee Gardens just after 1pm on Saturday afternoon to reports of a fire.

It took the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service nearly five hours to extinguish the fire, with members leaving the area just before 6pm.

On Sunday, police confirmed that a man was found inside the flat and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s age has not been confirmed, but his next of kin are aware.

Officers remain on the street on Sunday afternoon, and an investigation into what caused the fire has begun.

Man dies in Dundee flat fire

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.25pm on Saturday, we were made aware of a fire at a flat in the Dee Gardens area of Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and a man was found within the property.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin are aware.

“A joint investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the fire.”

Police remained on the street on Sunday. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.10pm on Saturday to reports of a dwelling fire on Dee Gardens.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the scene of a fire within a three-storey residential building.

“We left the scene at 5.51pm.”

