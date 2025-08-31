Dundee MP slams ‘those spreading fear and division’ over ‘knife’ incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee MP slams ‘those spreading fear and division’ over ‘knife’ incident

The incident put Lochee at the centre of a global storm.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Dundee Central SNP MP Chris Law
Dundee Central MP Chris Law. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Dundee MP Chris Law has criticised “those spreading fear and division” about the alleged knife incident that sparked a global storm.

Police were last week forced to issue a fake news warning over the Lochee confrontation as far-right activists – including English Defence League (EDL) co-founder Tommy Robinson – hijacked a local mum’s post about it.

Misinformation surrounding the incident was also amplified by X owner Elon Musk, the world’s richest man.

A 12-year-old girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was charged over the alleged possession of a knife and an axe following the events of last Saturday on St Ann Lane.

Meanwhile, Bulgarian dad Ali Dumana became a target for online hate following the post that made serious and unsubstantiated claims about him.

‘For their own personal gain’

Mr Law – whose constituency office is on Lochee High Street – told The Courier: “Lochee is a community that is rightfully proud of its unique history in our city.

“As a community that was largely built by immigrants, I have always found the people of Lochee to be welcoming, friendly, and eager to help those in need.

“Those spreading fear and division have little regard for communities like Lochee – their sole goal is to sow distrust and hatred for their own personal gain.

St Ann Lane in Lochee.
St Ann Lane in Lochee. Image: Google Street View

“We should reject that division and stand united as a community in the face of hatred.”

The Courier understands that, having carried out inquiries, including studying CCTV, police have found no evidence to support claims made online against construction worker Mr Dumana.

Last week, the 21-year-old dad-of-one said the abuse had left him in fear of leaving the house.

He said: “I know I’m innocent. I just want them to stop.”

