Dundee MP slams ‘those spreading fear and division’ over ‘knife’ incident

Dundee MP Chris Law has criticised “those spreading fear and division” about the alleged knife incident that sparked a global storm.

Police were last week forced to issue a fake news warning over the Lochee confrontation as far-right activists – including English Defence League (EDL) co-founder Tommy Robinson – hijacked a local mum’s post about it.

Misinformation surrounding the incident was also amplified by X owner Elon Musk, the world’s richest man.

A 12-year-old girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was charged over the alleged possession of a knife and an axe following the events of last Saturday on St Ann Lane.

Meanwhile, Bulgarian dad Ali Dumana became a target for online hate following the post that made serious and unsubstantiated claims about him.

‘For their own personal gain’

Mr Law – whose constituency office is on Lochee High Street – told The Courier: “Lochee is a community that is rightfully proud of its unique history in our city.

“As a community that was largely built by immigrants, I have always found the people of Lochee to be welcoming, friendly, and eager to help those in need.

“Those spreading fear and division have little regard for communities like Lochee – their sole goal is to sow distrust and hatred for their own personal gain.

“We should reject that division and stand united as a community in the face of hatred.”

The Courier understands that, having carried out inquiries, including studying CCTV, police have found no evidence to support claims made online against construction worker Mr Dumana.

Last week, the 21-year-old dad-of-one said the abuse had left him in fear of leaving the house.

He said: “I know I’m innocent. I just want them to stop.”