Dundee Planning Ahead: City centre cafe bid and Superdrug eyes new store

A St Mary’s couple have lodged plans with Dundee City Council to convert a former salon into a cafe.

Yehor Dremliuha and his partner, Oleksandra, are looking to transform the former Aimee Scott Hair Artistry unit on Commercial Street.

Sasha’s Corner and an office would take up the ground level, while the basement would be used for storage and toilets.

Yehor told The Courier: “We will be using different coffee beans and have a couple of suppliers on our list.

“We’ll be mixing the British way of making coffee with the Eastern European way of making coffee.”

New Superdrug store for retail park

Superdrug appears to be planning a new shop at Gallagher Retail Park.

The high street chain has lodged plans with the council for new signs in the former Next store, which was vacated earlier this year.

No further details have yet been revealed, but it would be the firm’s second city centre store, with its existing Overgate shop currently undergoing an expansion.

Broughty Ferry houses approved

Plans to convert a former nursery in Broughty Ferry into houses have been approved.

The C-listed Belsize House – which dates back to 1910 – was previously home to Happitots Nursery.

Before that, Oranges & Lemons operated from the property.

The nursery shut in March 2023 and the building has been empty since.

Under the plans, the existing building will be converted and subdivided into three units: the ‘West Wing’, the ‘Middle House’ and ‘the Cottage’.

North Isla Street rehab centre

A sports therapist group is hoping to open a new injury rehabilitation facility close to the city’s football stadiums.

Grant Health and Fitness has submitted plans to convert a garage located beside the former Radio Tay offices into a clinic.

The group’s owner, Grant McKellar, has worked as a sports therapist and personal trainer for over 10 years, working in various gyms across Dundee.

Grant hopes to run a facility for football players at all levels of the

game.

Proposed rooms include a strength and conditioning area, football rehab, cardio zones and two treatment rooms.

Two changing rooms, as well as a staff room/office, are also in the plans.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

Commercial Street cafe

Superdrug shop

North Isla Street rehab facility

Belsize Road flats