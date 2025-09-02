Dundee Planning Ahead: City centre cafe bid and Superdrug eyes new store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Planning Ahead: City centre cafe bid and Superdrug eyes new store

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Ben MacDonald
This week's planning ahead includes plans for a new café on Commercial Street
A former salon on Commercial Street could be turned into a cafe. Image: Google Street View

A St Mary’s couple have lodged plans with Dundee City Council to convert a former salon into a cafe.

Yehor Dremliuha and his partner, Oleksandra, are looking to transform the former Aimee Scott Hair Artistry unit on Commercial Street.

Sasha’s Corner and an office would take up the ground level, while the basement would be used for storage and toilets.

Yehor told The Courier: “We will be using different coffee beans and have a couple of suppliers on our list.

“We’ll be mixing the British way of making coffee with the Eastern European way of making coffee.”

New Superdrug store for retail park

Superdrug shop signage
Superdrug is planning a new Dundee shop.

Superdrug appears to be planning a new shop at Gallagher Retail Park.

The high street chain has lodged plans with the council for new signs in the former Next store, which was vacated earlier this year.

No further details have yet been revealed, but it would be the firm’s second city centre store, with its existing Overgate shop currently undergoing an expansion.

Broughty Ferry houses approved

Belsize House used to be a nursery. Image: DC Thomson

Plans to convert a former nursery in Broughty Ferry into houses have been approved.

The C-listed Belsize House – which dates back to 1910 – was previously home to Happitots Nursery.

Before that, Oranges & Lemons operated from the property.

The nursery shut in March 2023 and the building has been empty since.

Under the plans, the existing building will be converted and subdivided into three units: the ‘West Wing’, the ‘Middle House’ and ‘the Cottage’.

North Isla Street rehab centre

The rehab clinic will be situated on North Isla Street. Image: Google Street View

A sports therapist group is hoping to open a new injury rehabilitation facility close to the city’s football stadiums.

Grant Health and Fitness has submitted plans to convert a garage located beside the former Radio Tay offices into a clinic.

The group’s owner, Grant McKellar, has worked as a sports therapist and personal trainer for over 10 years, working in various gyms across Dundee.

Grant hopes to run a facility for football players at all levels of the
game.

Proposed rooms include a strength and conditioning area, football rehab, cardio zones and two treatment rooms.

Two changing rooms, as well as a staff room/office, are also in the plans.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

Commercial Street cafe

Superdrug shop

North Isla Street rehab facility

Belsize Road flats

Conversation