Dundee and Dundee United fans have their say on controversial football parking zone

The Courier spoke to supporters outside the grounds before the Dundee derby kicked off on Sunday.

By Ellidh Aitken
Football fans have their say on parking restrictions
Dundee and Dundee United fans have had their say on the restrictions. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Dundee and Dundee United fans have had their say on the controversial parking zone around the city’s football stadiums.

Matchday parking restrictions have been in place for two years, and there are new proposals to extend the number of streets included.

Anyone who parks within the zone can be fined £100, with residents given permits to park outside their homes during games.

Dundee FC hit out at the rules earlier this month after nearly 70 drivers were fined as they played their match against Hibs at Dens Park.

More than 100 drivers were then hit with parking fines during Dundee United’s clash with Hearts at Tannadice.

Dundee football fans have say on controversial parking zone

We asked fans heading to the Dundee derby on Sunday what they thought of the rules – and plans to extend the zone.

Dundee United fan Norrie Bruce: “All the council is really achieving is pushing the parking into other areas.

“Where do you go? At the end of the day the two clubs have been here for a long time and bring income.

“Extending it is just going to push it (fans parking on match days) further out and it is going to cause problems because it’s great slapping down the restrictions, but what alternative are you giving?

“When you have matches on a Sunday the majority of people come by car.

“I sympathise with people who live here but when you move into an area next to a football ground you have got to know what to expect.

“But I don’t agree with people not being able to bring their cars back home at the end of the day because the parking is full.”

The former bus driver said: “The council have to be careful what they are doing here because all they are doing is pushing the problem further afield.

“Where do you draw the line? It keeps going to the next street and the next street.

“The council have to think long and hard.

Parking attendants were seen making their way towards Dens Park. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“As far as around the ground go, they’ve got to draw a line, they can’t keep pushing it further and further.

“You’ll end up three miles away from the ground and people are parking their cars in areas that weren’t getting hit before.

“There’s a lot of cars and the problem isn’t going away.

“They’re making money by doing it, I’d like to see where that’s going.

“Is it going back into the roads? No it’s not, just look around.”

Dundee football parking zone ‘not fair’ on away fans

Fellow Dundee United fan John King lives on Mains Loan.

He is able to walk to the football grounds, but says he faces problems with parking outside his house as fans who drive to matches are forced to park further away.

John told The Courier: “Because you can’t park here, people are just parking futher away.

“It’s the same problem, but it affects people further away. .

“I really feel for people around here, but the grounds were here before the houses.

“I think if you’re an away fan you want to park as close to the stadium as possible and you might not know about the zones.

“They’ll just be parking and coming back and getting hit with a ticket.

“That’s not fair on them either, it just seems to be a money-making exercise for the council.”

Hugh Cassidy, a Dundee fan, said he arrives early on matchdays to ensure he gets parked.

He said: “I came down a bit early and got parked, there was a space on Dens Road so we got parked OK.

Some fans have decided to arrive to matches earlier than anticipated. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I think the zone is a lot of nonsense.

“It’s all about money-making.

“It just pushes the cars a couple of streets down, then the people who live in those areas are unlucky.

“I think parking has been the same since the rules were introduced.

“I know where to park, just up the road a bit, I’ve been parking there for years.”

Dundee FC fan says football parking zone is ‘nightmare’

Michael Regan, who was supporting the Dark Blues alongside his son, called the zone a “nightmare”.

He said: “You need to get here quite early, which is a pain.

“I have noticed a difference, the further out you go is even busier.

“Places that used to be no problem to park have become really difficult now.

“Just up the street there are cars double parked.

“It is spreading the problem out further, to different residents.

“Since they’ve brought it in I’ve not chanced it and parked in any of the areas.

More streets could be added to the scheme. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“I now park further away and I walk the rest of the way in, but normally I would have parked just here (on Provost Road) and would be right at the door.”

The Courier previously spoke to residents living near Tannadice and Dens Park about whether they were in favour of an extended football parking zone.

Maryfield councillor Ken Lynn has put forward proposals for four more streets – Strathmore Street, Tannadice Street, Clepington Street, and Wolseley Street – to be included in the scheme.

Conversation