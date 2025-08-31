Man, 26, dies after emergency services called to Kelty street

A 26-year-old man has died after emergency services were called to a Kelty street on Saturday.

A number of police vehicles and an ambulance were seen on Keltyhill Crescent just after 8pm.

Police have confirmed that the man’s death was being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious.

A spokesperson said: “At around 8.10pm on Saturday, officers were called to the Keltyhill Crescent area following the death of a 26-year-old man.

“His death is being treated as unexplained however there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”