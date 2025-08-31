News Man, 26, dies after emergency services called to Kelty street Officers say the death is being treated as unexplained. By Ben MacDonald August 31 2025, 5:25pm August 31 2025, 5:25pm Share Man, 26, dies after emergency services called to Kelty street Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5322041/man-26-dies-kelty-street/ Copy Link 0 comment A man was found dead in a Keltyhill Crescent flat on Saturday. Image: Google Street View A 26-year-old man has died after emergency services were called to a Kelty street on Saturday. A number of police vehicles and an ambulance were seen on Keltyhill Crescent just after 8pm. Police have confirmed that the man’s death was being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious. A spokesperson said: “At around 8.10pm on Saturday, officers were called to the Keltyhill Crescent area following the death of a 26-year-old man. “His death is being treated as unexplained however there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. “A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”
