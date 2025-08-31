77 great pictures as 2,000 cyclists Ride the North on the roads of Angus

Ride the North filled the roads of Angus as 2,000 cyclists took on the popular challenge at the weekend.

Historic Glamis Castle hosted the start and finish of the event, which began in 2011 and came to Angus for the first time in 2024.

Participants tackle a 110km or 150km route in what is designed to be a challenge rather than a competition.

The beautiful scenery of Angus drew many cyclists back again this year.

And two Norwegian visitors from last year were accompanied by almost 50 members of their Stavanger cycling club.

Other internationals participants came from Europe, the USA and Brazil.

There was a warm welcome for the cyclists in towns and villages.

It included several community stops with coffee, cakes and other goodies to give the bikers a boost.

And the sweeping drive of Glamis Castle was a majestic home stretch for the elated pedallers.

This year will also bring another major boost for a host of good causes.

Since it started, Ride the North has raised more than £2.6 million for charity.

Courier photographer Jason Hedges captured Ride the North action at Glamis Castle and out and about in Angus.