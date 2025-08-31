News 77 great pictures as 2,000 cyclists Ride the North on the roads of Angus Historic Glamis Castle hosted the start and finish of the popular Ride the North cycle event, which this year included a group of 50 Norwegian participants. A group of 50 Norwegian cyclists tackled Ride the North in Angus. Image: Jason Hedges/DC thomson By Graham Brown & Jason Hedges August 31 2025, 6:26pm August 31 2025, 6:26pm Share 77 great pictures as 2,000 cyclists Ride the North on the roads of Angus Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5322054/ride-the-north-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Ride the North filled the roads of Angus as 2,000 cyclists took on the popular challenge at the weekend. Historic Glamis Castle hosted the start and finish of the event, which began in 2011 and came to Angus for the first time in 2024. Participants tackle a 110km or 150km route in what is designed to be a challenge rather than a competition. The beautiful scenery of Angus drew many cyclists back again this year. And two Norwegian visitors from last year were accompanied by almost 50 members of their Stavanger cycling club. Other internationals participants came from Europe, the USA and Brazil. The stunning backdrop for the start of Ride the North. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson There was a warm welcome for the cyclists in towns and villages. It included several community stops with coffee, cakes and other goodies to give the bikers a boost. And the sweeping drive of Glamis Castle was a majestic home stretch for the elated pedallers. This year will also bring another major boost for a host of good causes. Since it started, Ride the North has raised more than £2.6 million for charity. Courier photographer Jason Hedges captured Ride the North action at Glamis Castle and out and about in Angus. The long and winding road of Ride the North. Applause at the finish line. A happy hug at Glamis. Out on the road. Coasting to the castle. The spectacular Glamis Castle finish line. Well done! Success for Team Ping. Made it! Thumbs up from this finisher. At the finish line. Glamis glory. A sense of pride at the end of Ride the North. Wheeling to the line. Rain, what rain? Teamwork. In the pink on a great day in Angus. Glens rollercoaster. Finish line cheers at Glamis Castle. Peace and pedal power. Running repairs for this Ride the North participant. A bust refreshment stop. Musical encouragement from the Angus roadside. Bovine bystanders. Down the gears for this stretch. Still smiling in the face of the climb. A tough wee hill. Moove along. Water stop. A bit of a scrape for one cyclist. Steep, but still smiling. A bit of a breather. Stunning scenery on Ride the North. U Can Do It! Roadside fans. A brief stop in Letham. Ride the North has raised millions of pounds for charity. Ideal conditions in the Angus glens. Happy cycling chums. Grinning through the gradient. Marshall duty. Donut give up – it’s a piece of cake. Support for Friends of Anchor. Back in the saddle and ready to go at Letham. Ride the North is about fun, not competition. Part of the 50-strong Norwegian invasion on Ride the North. Liquid refreshment incentive for Mummy! Enjoying the day. The busy scene in Letham. Blue skies and beautiful scenery. The start of an Angus adventure. Team Stena Drilling. A majestic setting for Ride the North. All smiles at the start. Blue skies to start the event. The Norwegian cyclists at the start line. A quick repair and on their way. Ride the North 2025 gets underway. Looking forward to a tour of Angus. Relaxed for the road ahead. Watches set. Another stamp on the route card. Pulling together up this hill. Checkpoint. Punctured, but far from deflated on the excellent day. Angus looking swell for this pair. Letham check-in en route. Spectacular scenery. The start of Ride the North. A comfort break before 100k in the saddle. Almost there – You Got This! A busy scene at the start. Hitting the roads of Angus. The braes of Angus presented a stiff challenge. Ready for the flag to drop.
