77 great pictures as 2,000 cyclists Ride the North on the roads of Angus

Historic Glamis Castle hosted the start and finish of the popular Ride the North cycle event, which this year included a group of 50 Norwegian participants.

A group of 50 Norwegian cyclists tackled Ride the North in Angus. Image: Jason Hedges/DC thomson
By Graham Brown & Jason Hedges

Ride the North filled the roads of Angus as 2,000 cyclists took on the popular challenge at the weekend.

Historic Glamis Castle hosted the start and finish of the event, which began in 2011 and came to Angus for the first time in 2024.

Participants tackle a 110km or 150km route in what is designed to be a challenge rather than a competition.

The beautiful scenery of Angus drew many cyclists back again this year.

And two Norwegian visitors from last year were accompanied by almost 50 members of their Stavanger cycling club.

Other internationals participants came from Europe, the USA and Brazil.

Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
The stunning backdrop for the start of Ride the North. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

There was a warm welcome for the cyclists in towns and villages.

It included several community stops with coffee, cakes and other goodies to give the bikers a boost.

And the sweeping drive of Glamis Castle was a majestic home stretch for the elated pedallers.

This year will also bring another major boost for a host of good causes.

Since it started, Ride the North has raised more than £2.6 million for charity.

Courier photographer Jason Hedges captured Ride the North action at Glamis Castle and out and about in Angus.
Ride the North cycle challenge in Angus.
The long and winding road of Ride the North.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Applause at the finish line.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
A happy hug at Glamis.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Out on the road.
Ride the North cycle challenge returned to Angus in 2025.
Coasting to the castle.
Ride the North cycle challenge in Angus.
The spectacular Glamis Castle finish line.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Well done!
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Success for Team Ping.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Made it!
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Thumbs up from this finisher.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
At the finish line.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Glamis glory.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
A sense of pride at the end of Ride the North.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Wheeling to the line.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Rain, what rain?
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Teamwork.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
In the pink on a great day in Angus.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Glens rollercoaster.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Finish line cheers at Glamis Castle.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Peace and pedal power.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Running repairs for this Ride the North participant.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
A bust refreshment stop.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Musical encouragement from the Angus roadside.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Bovine bystanders.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Down the gears for this stretch.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Still smiling in the face of the climb.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
A tough wee hill.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Moove along.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Water stop.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
A bit of a scrape for one cyclist.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Steep, but still smiling.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
A bit of a breather.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Stunning scenery on Ride the North.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
U Can Do It!
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Roadside fans.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
A brief stop in Letham.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Ride the North has raised millions of pounds for charity.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Ideal conditions in the Angus glens.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Happy cycling chums.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Grinning through the gradient.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Marshall duty.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Donut give up – it’s a piece of cake.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Support for Friends of Anchor.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Back in the saddle and ready to go at Letham.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Ride the North is about fun, not competition.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Part of the 50-strong Norwegian invasion on Ride the North.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Liquid refreshment incentive for Mummy!
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Enjoying the day.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
The busy scene in Letham.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Blue skies and beautiful scenery.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
The start of an Angus adventure.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Team Stena Drilling.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
A majestic setting for Ride the North.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
All smiles at the start.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Blue skies to start the event.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
The Norwegian cyclists at the start line.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
A quick repair and on their way.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Ride the North 2025 gets underway.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Looking forward to a tour of Angus.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Relaxed for the road ahead.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Watches set.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Another stamp on the route card.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Pulling together up this hill.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Checkpoint.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Punctured, but far from deflated on the excellent day.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Angus looking swell for this pair.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Letham check-in en route.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Spectacular scenery.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
The start of Ride the North.
Ride the North Angus cycle event.
A comfort break before 100k in the saddle.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Almost there – You Got This!
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
A busy scene at the start.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Hitting the roads of Angus.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
The braes of Angus presented a stiff challenge.
Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Ready for the flag to drop.

 

Conversation