Full list of Stirling buildings you can visit free for Doors Open Days 2025

A host of Stirling buildings are to let people visit for free, as Doors Open Days returns for 2025.

Started in Glasgow, the festival now spans all areas of the country and is held every September.

Doors Open Days is now one of the biggest free events in Scotland, celebrating the history and culture of our local areas.

A range of buildings in and around Stirling and Stirlingshire will be throwing open their doors during the last weekend of September – find out which sites are taking part below.

Doors Open Days 2025: Full list of Stirling buildings taking part

The following buildings will be available to visit, free of charge, on various dates during September:

Airthrey Estate Walking Tour – Saturday September 27 (1.30pm-2.30pm)

– Saturday September 27 (1.30pm-2.30pm) Allan’s Primary School Bastion – Saturday September 27 (10am-noon)

– Saturday September 27 (10am-noon) Bannockburn House – Saturday and Sunday September 27 – 28 (11.30am-1.30am)

– Saturday and Sunday September 27 – 28 (11.30am-1.30am) Camphill Blair Drummond House – Saturday September 27 (1pm-4pm)

– Saturday September 27 (1pm-4pm) Campsie Gallery, Craigend Stables – Saturday and Sunday September 27-28 (11am-5pm)

– Saturday and Sunday September 27-28 (11am-5pm) Carbeth Huts – Saturday and Sunday September 27-28 (2pm-4pm)

– Saturday and Sunday September 27-28 (2pm-4pm) Central Library – Sunday September 28 (10am-noon)

Cowane’s Hospital – Saturday and Sunday September 27-28 (10am-4pm)

– Saturday and Sunday September 27-28 (10am-4pm) Gargunnock Kirk – Saturday and Sunday September 27-28 (2pm-4pm)

– Saturday and Sunday September 27-28 (2pm-4pm) Holy Trinity Scottish Episcopal Church – Saturday and Sunday September 7 – 28 (2pm-5pm)

– Saturday and Sunday September 7 – 28 (2pm-5pm) Kippen Kirk – Saturday September 27 (11am-4pm) and Sunday September 28 (1pm-4pm)

– Saturday September 27 (11am-4pm) and Sunday September 28 (1pm-4pm) Kippen Smiddy – Saturday and Sunday September 27-28 (2pm-4pm)

– Saturday and Sunday September 27-28 (2pm-4pm) Lecropt Kirk, Bridge of Allan – Sunday September 28 (2pm-4pm)

– Sunday September 28 (2pm-4pm) Leighton Library – Saturday September (11am-4pm) and Sunday September 28 (1.30pm-4pm)

– Saturday September (11am-4pm) and Sunday September 28 (1.30pm-4pm) Old Stirling High School Observatory – Saturday and Sunday September 27-28 (7pm-10pm)

– Saturday and Sunday September 27-28 (7pm-10pm) Park Church – Sunday September 28 (noon-5pm)

– Sunday September 28 (noon-5pm) Pathfoot Art Collection, Curator’s Tour – Saturday September 27 (noon-1.30pm)

Pathfoot Press – Saturday September 27 (10.30am-11.30am)

– Saturday September 27 (10.30am-11.30am) St Blane’s Church, Dunblane – Saturday and Sunday September 27-28 (2pm-4pm)

– Saturday and Sunday September 27-28 (2pm-4pm) St Ninian’s Old Parish Church – Saturday and Sunday September 27-28 (noon-2pm)

– Saturday and Sunday September 27-28 (noon-2pm) Stirling Community Fire Station – Saturday September 27 (11am-3pm)

– Saturday September 27 (11am-3pm) Stirling Islamic Centre – Sunday September 28 (noon-2pm)

– Sunday September 28 (noon-2pm) Stirling Sheriff Court – Saturday September 27 (11am-4pm)

– Saturday September 27 (11am-4pm) The Engine Shed, Stirling – Saturday September 27 (11am-4pm)

– Saturday September 27 (11am-4pm) The Well House, Stirling – Saturday and Sunday September 27-28 (10am-4pm)

– Saturday and Sunday September 27-28 (10am-4pm) War Graves Tour, Mars Walk Cemetery – Sunday September 28 (11am-2pm)

Access to some buildings requires a booking, with full details available on the Doors Open Days website.