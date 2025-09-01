Full list of Stirling buildings you can visit free for Doors Open Days 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Full list of Stirling buildings you can visit free for Doors Open Days 2025

Museums, galleries and churches are among the many buildings opening their doors.

Bannocburn House.
Bannockburn House is one of thew venues included in Doors Open Days 2025. Image: Andrew Crawley
By Neil Henderson

A host of Stirling buildings are to let people visit for free, as Doors Open Days returns for 2025.

Started in Glasgow, the festival now spans all areas of the country and is held every September.

Doors Open Days is now one of the biggest free events in Scotland, celebrating the history and culture of our local areas.

A range of buildings in and around Stirling and Stirlingshire will be throwing open their doors during the last weekend of September – find out which sites are taking part below.

Doors Open Days 2025: Full list of Stirling buildings taking part

The following buildings will be available to visit, free of charge, on various dates during September:

  • Airthrey Estate Walking Tour – Saturday September 27 (1.30pm-2.30pm)
  • Allan’s Primary School Bastion – Saturday September 27 (10am-noon)
  • Bannockburn House – Saturday and Sunday September 27 – 28 (11.30am-1.30am)
  • Camphill Blair Drummond House – Saturday September 27 (1pm-4pm)
  • Campsie Gallery, Craigend Stables – Saturday and Sunday September 27-28 (11am-5pm)
  • Carbeth Huts – Saturday and Sunday September 27-28 (2pm-4pm)
  • Central Library – Sunday September 28 (10am-noon)
Central Library, Stirling.
Central Library, Stirling. Image: Google Street View
  • Cowane’s Hospital – Saturday and Sunday September 27-28 (10am-4pm)
  • Gargunnock Kirk – Saturday and Sunday September 27-28 (2pm-4pm)
  • Holy Trinity Scottish Episcopal Church – Saturday and Sunday September 7 – 28 (2pm-5pm)
  • Kippen Kirk – Saturday September 27 (11am-4pm) and Sunday September 28 (1pm-4pm)
  • Kippen Smiddy – Saturday and Sunday September 27-28 (2pm-4pm)
  • Lecropt Kirk, Bridge of Allan – Sunday September 28 (2pm-4pm)
  • Leighton Library – Saturday September (11am-4pm) and Sunday September 28 (1.30pm-4pm)
  • Old Stirling High School Observatory – Saturday and Sunday September 27-28 (7pm-10pm)
  • Park Church – Sunday September 28 (noon-5pm)
  • Pathfoot Art Collection, Curator’s Tour – Saturday September 27 (noon-1.30pm)
Pathfoot Gallery, Stirling University.
Pathfoot Gallery, Stirling University. Image: Doors Open Days
  • Pathfoot Press – Saturday September 27 (10.30am-11.30am)
  • St Blane’s Church, Dunblane – Saturday and Sunday September 27-28 (2pm-4pm)
  • St Ninian’s Old Parish Church – Saturday and Sunday September 27-28 (noon-2pm)
  • Stirling Community Fire Station – Saturday September 27 (11am-3pm)
  • Stirling Islamic Centre – Sunday September 28 (noon-2pm)
  • Stirling Sheriff Court – Saturday September 27 (11am-4pm)
  • The Engine Shed, Stirling – Saturday September 27 (11am-4pm)
  • The Well House, Stirling – Saturday and Sunday September 27-28 (10am-4pm)
  • War Graves Tour, Mars Walk Cemetery – Sunday September 28 (11am-2pm)

Access to some buildings requires a booking, with full details available on the Doors Open Days website.

More from News

Enthusiasts of all ages soaked up the sights, sounds, and spirit of motorcycle heritage at the Rewind Classic Festival - a celebration of classic bikes, racing legends, and timeless passion.
Gallery: The best moments from Knockhill's Rewind Classic Festival, 2025
Scott Kelly appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court.
Stirlingshire man jailed for threatening to 'cave in' skull of 'paedophile' neighbour
Football fans have their say on parking restrictions
Dundee and Dundee United fans have their say on controversial football parking zone
A holiday park planned for Castlehill, Fife
Is Fife in danger of turning into a huge holiday park?
6
CR0054342, Cheryl Peebles, Dundee. Pic of Rosey Cumming and her son Kaiden, who has additional support needs. Rosey has had to fight for a place at Kingspark School and took Kaiden out of school for several months as she feels the one he was at was unsuitable for him. Picture Shows: Kaiden Cumming on a swing in the garden at home, Dundee. Friday 08th August 2025. Image - Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Dundee mum 'felt criminalised' for removing son with complex needs from mainstream school
Stewart McPhee was sentenced at Perth Sheriff Court.
Teenager caught with machete, knuckledusters and knife on Perth streets is locked up
David Summers in woolly hat and scarf
Tay salmon chief lands new role as critics call for change to halt decline
Sandie Peggie NHS Fife
NHS Fife trans row tribunal: What can we expect today and why won’t Sandie…
Connor Dickson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth abuser threatened to share intimate photos of ex-girlfriend with his mates
The beloved Christie Clock was torn down last year. Image: Barry Hughes
Is Stirling's £873k Christie Clock rebuild plan on track?

Conversation