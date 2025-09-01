Care round-up: Ex-NHS Tayside doctor in ‘sex remarks’ claims and Arbroath carer’s f-word rants at patient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Care round-up: Ex-NHS Tayside doctor in ‘sex remarks’ claims and Arbroath carer’s f-word rants at patient

We take a look at the latest reports for care workers, homes, nurseries and after-school clubs across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Finn Nixon & Bryan Copland
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: Steven Brown/DC Thomson
A former NHS Tayside doctor is accused of making sexual remarks online, and an Arbroath carer went on several f-word rants at a patient, in the latest care reports.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent reports from the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS), the Care Inspectorate, the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) and the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC).

The MPTS is the watchdog for doctors and physicians in the UK, and holds them to account for misconduct.

The Care Inspectorate is the watchdog for care providers such as homes, nurseries and after-school clubs, and grades services on key areas using a six-point scale, where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

The SSSC is the watchdog for workers in the care sector, while the NMC is the organisation that monitors the registration of nurses and midwives, some of whom work in care settings.

Some reports were only published weeks after inspections or hearings took place.

Dr Douglas Brown, Fife

NHS Tayside’s HQ at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A former NHS Tayside doctor faces being struck off over allegations he asked what he thought was a 12-year-old boy for images online.

Surgery specialist Dr Douglas Brown is set to face a hearing from the MPTS.

It is also claimed that he made “inappropriate and sexually explicit” remarks during the conversations.

The Fife-based doctor, whose registration as a general surgeon is currently suspended, was employed by NHS Tayside until 2022.

Agnieszka Kijek, Arbroath

Newlands Care Angus head office in Forfar.
Newlands Care Angus head office in Forfar. Image: Google Street View

An Arbroath social care worker “repeatedly” slapped and swore at a vulnerable person.

Several allegations were made surrounding Agnieszka Kijek’s care of a person, referred to in an SSSC report as AA, between around March 1 and June 14 last year.

She was employed as a care coordinator and senior care assistant at Newlands Care Angus at the time.

At a hearing, Kijek admitted the claims.

The SSSC report said Kijek had “repeatedly slapped AA’s hands” and pushed “AA’s head to the side” with her hand.

Kijek also called her a “dumb, stupid woman”, told her to “f*** off” and to “f****** eat it”, or words to that effect.

She swore at the patient during several other rants.

Kijek also told AA, words to the effect of: “I have cameras installed all over the house and can see you everywhere.

“If you move one more f****** time, I’ll call the police.

“Or they will secure you in straps at the hospital.”

The SSSC found Kijek’s fitness to practise was impaired and imposed conditions on her registration for five years.

BCG Dalnaglar Nursing Home, Crieff

Dalnaglar Care Home in Crieff.
Dalnaglar Care Home, Crieff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Crieff care home narrowly avoided being shut down by the Care Inspectorate after a series of monitoring inspections.

BCG Dalnaglar Nursing Home was issued a letter of serious concern after a follow-up visit was changed to a full inspection due to the treatment of patients.

The change was due to inspectors deciding the home was not meeting the urgent improvement requirements set during previous visits.

A spokesperson for the home said the report referred to events dating from May, adding: “Within a few weeks, the actions we took resulted in the Care Inspectorate reversing its decision regarding the home’s registration.”

Connor Anderson, Glenrothes

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Glenrothes care worker who sent explicit photos to a colleague has been warned by a watchdog.

Connor Anderson was convicted at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in February after “repeatedly” sending images with sexual content.

One of the messages included an image of the social care worker holding his naked penis.

He has now been sanctioned by the SSSC as a result.

Atrisa Noruzi, Stirlingshire

An on-duty Stirlingshire care worker let a vulnerable child drive a car.

Atrisa Noruzi has been warned by the SSSC after allowing a child under the legal driving age of 17 to get behind the wheel of a company car.

The October 2023 incident sparked an investigation.

Noruzi was working as bank staff at Spark of Genius’s residential children’s home near Balfron at the time.

Ailsa Hughes, Leven

A Fife carer “chose not to assist” a dementia patient who was covered in faeces, an investigation found.

Ailsa Hughes has been struck off after a probe by the SSSC.

The Leven-based social care worker was also found to have failed to provide another patient, also with dementia, with support or personal care after finding them soaked in urine.

Hughes was working as a senior care assistant at an unnamed Fife company at the time of the incidents in April 2023.

Ray Wilson, Glenrothes

Glamis House in Glenrothes, where Leonard Cheshire is based.
Glamis House in Glenrothes, where Leonard Cheshire is based. Image: Google Street View

A Glenrothes care worker who made racist comments and called a vulnerable patient “vile, disgusting and horrible” has been struck off.

Ray Wilson faced an investigation by the SSSC after allegations dating from August 2023 to March 2024.

During a hearing, the SSSC panel was told Wilson had used racially motivated language towards colleagues while working for Leonard Cheshire Disability in Glenrothes.

She denied being racist but six employees gave evidence at the hearing, some of which related to racial slurs having been used towards staff on seven occasions.

