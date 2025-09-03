Angus Planning Ahead: Flats plan for fire-ravaged church and ‘romantic’ studio proposal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Angus Planning Ahead: Flats plan for fire-ravaged church and ‘romantic’ studio proposal

The latest Angus planning round-up also includes a bid to extend a care home and a development of 30 flats and a gym.

By Lindsey Hamilton & Graham Brown
Maisondieu Church fire. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Maisondieu Church fire. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Plans have been lodged to turn a fire-ravaged Brechin church into seven flats.

Maisondieu Church on Witchden Road was left a charred shell when a blaze ripped through the empty building in March.

Two youths, aged 13 and 14, were later charged by police in connection with the fire.

An application for planning permission and listed building consent has now been lodged for seven two-bedroom flats.

It has come from a Northamptonshire developer.

Despite the fire damage, the applicants hope to retain the church tower and build the new homes inside the existing shell.

New en-suite bedrooms for Carnoustie care home

Braehill Lodge in Carnoustie has lodged a planning application with Angus Council for an extension.

The Balmachie Road home was opened in 1988 and has been extended twice.

Braehill Lodge care home in Carnoustie.
Expansion plan for Braehill Lodge care home in Carnoustie. Image: Brunton Design
A computer image showing the expansion plans for the care home.
The vision for the care home. Image: Brunton Design

It has 24 single rooms with en-suite wet rooms.

The new plans are for four en-suite bedrooms, as well as extra amenity space and WC provision.

30 apartments, gym and cafe plan for old Montrose Port grain store

Montrose Port Authority has unveiled plans to turn old harbour buildings into a new gateway development.

The project would see dilapidated buildings converted into 30 serviced apartments for offshore renewables workers.

An image showing how the new north gateway to Montrose Port would look.
How the new north gateway to Montrose Port would look. Image: Adam & Gordon Architects

Plans for the former grain store on the corner of Caledonia Street and Ferry Street also include a gym and community cafe.

Architects say it would deliver a new “public face” at the north entrance to the port.

‘Romantic’ retreat for historic Carnoustie house

The owner of a historic mansion near Carnoustie wants to build a “romantic” garden retreat.

There are plans to turn an old stone building in the grounds of Woodhill House at Barry, near Carnoustie, in the property’s large garden, to create a peaceful place to enjoy “quiet contemplation”.

An architect's image of how the Woodhill House studio would look
An architect’s image of how the Woodhill House studio would look. Image: Nicoll Russell Studios

Plans involve demolishing a disused shed and replacing it with a stone studio.

The single-storey building would have a domed slate roof and be used as a “place of contemplation”.

House plans for derelict church hall

Plans have been submitted to convert a derelict former church hall in Kirriemuir into a house.

St Ninian’s Church Hall is owned by Barbara Findlay, who is seeking permission for a change of use from a church hall into a single house.

Built between 1851 and 1853, the church hall on Glengate was originally home to the New Light Antiburgher congregation.

The former St Ninian's Church Hall in Kirriemuir
The former St Ninian’s Church Hall. Image: Google Street View

In 1972, the building became vacant after the congregation merged with the nearby Old Parish Church, and was briefly owned by Kirriemuir Boys’ Brigade in the early 2000s.

Planning was previously granted to convert the building into residential use, with conditions, but no progress was ever made.

In November 2021, the former church hall – which is in a “poor” state according to the Buildings at Risk Register – was up for sale with an opening bid of £40,000.

It is understood the owner has plans to renovate the inside and outside of the building.

Pilates studio approved for former Arbroath decorators’ shop

Plans to convert a former decorators’ shop on Arbroath High Street into a pilates studio have been approved.

A planning statement says the business, to be named Flex 288, will operate as a health-focused, community-oriented fitness space offering small-group pilates sessions using reformer machines.

It continues: “This is a positive change of use that enhances the vitality of the high street, supports local health and wellbeing, and makes use of an otherwise vacant unit.

Exterior of the former Arbroath decorators' shop.
The former Arbroath decorators’ shop. Image: Google Street View

“The proposed use is low-impact, community-oriented and sustainable.”

The studio will be open seven days a week, holding four to six classes a day with eight clients at a time.

You can find the Angus Council portal links to the applications here:

Maisondieu Church

Carnoustie Care Home

Montrose Grain Store

Carnoustie Retreat

St Ninian’s Church Hall, Kirriemuir

Arbroath pilates studio

More from News

Kirkcaldy Bus Station.
Pair admit violent rammy with schoolgirls at Kirkcaldy bus station
The new £66.5 million Monifieth learning campus opened last month. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Swimming pool at new £66m Monifieth High School might not open to pupils…
Faith Kemlo, 17, has passed away after a four-year battle with cancer
Perthshire mum's tribute to 'special' daughter, 17, who died after three-year cancer battle
Workers on scaffolding for Raac pilot scheme in Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Dundee City Council warned of Raac safety risks years before homeowners alerted
Neil Cunningham Dobson
St Andrews short-term lets are destroying my town, says resident
Jane Gellatly, Ross Ramsay and Candice Henderson admitted their roles in the violent incident.
999 call handler overheard distressing 40-minute assault at Dundee flat
Milos Vasiljevic holding fishing rod beside river tay
Perthshire angler battles terminal cancer to become best in world
Sustainable Kirriemuir is to receive £78,000 to develop a town centre base. Image: Angus Council
Which six Angus projects are sharing a £500k windfall and what will they spend…
George Lawrie, who has been involved with Scottish Agronomy for more than 30 years.
New bursaries honouring Kinross farmer George Lawrie help fund Texas trip
Sidhu's in Perth took home Best Restaurant in the Central Belt. Image: Satinder Sidhu
Perth and Stirling restaurants take home awards at Scottish 'curry Oscars'

Conversation