Angus Planning Ahead: Flats plan for fire-ravaged church and ‘romantic’ studio proposal

Plans have been lodged to turn a fire-ravaged Brechin church into seven flats.

Maisondieu Church on Witchden Road was left a charred shell when a blaze ripped through the empty building in March.

Two youths, aged 13 and 14, were later charged by police in connection with the fire.

An application for planning permission and listed building consent has now been lodged for seven two-bedroom flats.

It has come from a Northamptonshire developer.

Despite the fire damage, the applicants hope to retain the church tower and build the new homes inside the existing shell.

New en-suite bedrooms for Carnoustie care home

Braehill Lodge in Carnoustie has lodged a planning application with Angus Council for an extension.

The Balmachie Road home was opened in 1988 and has been extended twice.

It has 24 single rooms with en-suite wet rooms.

The new plans are for four en-suite bedrooms, as well as extra amenity space and WC provision.

30 apartments, gym and cafe plan for old Montrose Port grain store

Montrose Port Authority has unveiled plans to turn old harbour buildings into a new gateway development.

The project would see dilapidated buildings converted into 30 serviced apartments for offshore renewables workers.

Plans for the former grain store on the corner of Caledonia Street and Ferry Street also include a gym and community cafe.

Architects say it would deliver a new “public face” at the north entrance to the port.

‘Romantic’ retreat for historic Carnoustie house

The owner of a historic mansion near Carnoustie wants to build a “romantic” garden retreat.

There are plans to turn an old stone building in the grounds of Woodhill House at Barry, near Carnoustie, in the property’s large garden, to create a peaceful place to enjoy “quiet contemplation”.

Plans involve demolishing a disused shed and replacing it with a stone studio.

The single-storey building would have a domed slate roof and be used as a “place of contemplation”.

House plans for derelict church hall

Plans have been submitted to convert a derelict former church hall in Kirriemuir into a house.

St Ninian’s Church Hall is owned by Barbara Findlay, who is seeking permission for a change of use from a church hall into a single house.

Built between 1851 and 1853, the church hall on Glengate was originally home to the New Light Antiburgher congregation.

In 1972, the building became vacant after the congregation merged with the nearby Old Parish Church, and was briefly owned by Kirriemuir Boys’ Brigade in the early 2000s.

Planning was previously granted to convert the building into residential use, with conditions, but no progress was ever made.

In November 2021, the former church hall – which is in a “poor” state according to the Buildings at Risk Register – was up for sale with an opening bid of £40,000.

It is understood the owner has plans to renovate the inside and outside of the building.

Pilates studio approved for former Arbroath decorators’ shop

Plans to convert a former decorators’ shop on Arbroath High Street into a pilates studio have been approved.

A planning statement says the business, to be named Flex 288, will operate as a health-focused, community-oriented fitness space offering small-group pilates sessions using reformer machines.

It continues: “This is a positive change of use that enhances the vitality of the high street, supports local health and wellbeing, and makes use of an otherwise vacant unit.

“The proposed use is low-impact, community-oriented and sustainable.”

The studio will be open seven days a week, holding four to six classes a day with eight clients at a time.

