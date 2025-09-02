Readers have their say on active travel routes planned for Dundee’s busiest roads

Readers of The Courier have been having their say on plans to create active travel routes on Dundee’s busiest roads.

New images were revealed last week showing how swathes of Arbroath Road and Lochee Road could be transformed under the project.

This could involve creating “bi-directional” cycle tracks, shared use footways and introducing bus lanes.

But the proposals have attracted hundreds of comments on The Courier and Evening Telegraph social media pages, as well as on our website.

‘The number of cyclists is minimal’

Some readers queried how many cyclists would use the lanes if they were implemented in Dundee.

Madge wrote: “Where are all these cyclists and walkers that suddenly appear to be top priority for consideration?

“The percentage of this generation who are interested in cycling and walking is minimal as they want to own a car and drive as soon as they are of age.

“Prior to this their parents run a taxi service for them. We need to absorb the extra wide pavements to accommodate parking and traffic lane expansion not the other way round.

“Arbroath is a classic example of these proposed new systems and it is not being seen as a positive development.

“The number of cyclists and pedestrians is minimal compared to the amount of cars.”

AGC added: “I live in Carnoustie and work in Arbroath. The new cycle paths in Arbroath do look great.

“But I barely see any cyclists on them (I counted 0 coming home tonight) and I’m generally travelling at rush hour, which should be busiest.

“Also this is during the height of summer when they are new & novel. I can’t see the usage increasing in January when the rain’s blowing sideways.”

Parking questions raised

Another user, Billforthill, questioned how the infrastructure would work in practice.

They wrote: “Lovely pleasant picture showing a nice everyday scene of Arbroath Road aka Scott Fyffe, Boars Rock pub and shops.

“One question though, where have all the cars belonging to the people who live on the south side gone?

“Many of these cars normally parked there in ‘disabled parking’ allocated spaces.

“Also, where are the vehicles that are parked on the North side going to go?”

Jerry48 added: “It appears from the illustrations that parking will be well-nigh impossible on a street with cycle lanes.

“Will the Council demolish the occasional building to create off-street parking by any chance?

“I imagine shops on these cycle routes may well experience a fall in business due to lack of parking.

“Final point – a question really for experienced cyclists to respond to: is it not better to have a separate cycle lane at the side of the road in each direction, rather than the two-way path on one side of the road as illustrated?”

‘This is the future’

However, others welcomed the proposals.

“This is the future, what needs to be considered is large numbers of people will not have cars in 10-20 years”, one wrote.

“Life will change and this is what it looks like. Look to the future.”

Another added: “The more cycle lanes the better.

“E-bike sales are strong and they will eventually become the default form of transport.

“You can charge up an e-bike for 10 pence and do 40 miles on it. Compare that with a car.”