Forfar site visit seals planning appeal victory for new house beside popular path

Permission for a new house beside a popular Forfar right-of-way has been granted after a site visit by planning appeal councillors.

Development management review committee members took a trip to the Rosie roadie at Gowanbank on the town’s Arbroath Road.

They wanted to see the planned site for the three-bedroom home after it was previously refused under delegated powers.

The corner site lies just beside the busy core path which runs around the east side of Forfar.

It is also beside a much larger area of open ground which has been allocated for housing.

However, plans for 80 houses there were rejected on appeal in 2022.

Following the site visit, councillors said their questions around the single house had been answered.

“I was a bit concerned, but on balance I think I would want to see this house built,” said Forfar councillor Linda Clark.

Appeal committee chairman Bill Duff said: “There were effectively two reasons for the application being refused.

“The first was the impact on the core path.

“We saw two other houses that are right on the path. Its living room will look towards the core path and we can control the height of a wall which will be built by a condition.”

He said the other concern had been around the impact of the house on the larger site.

“It is on both sides of the Rosie road and the access is not through this, but to knock down a house several houses away to provide access.

“I don’t understand how building one house here is going to impact the bigger development.”

The committee unanimously upheld the appeal and granted conditional approval.