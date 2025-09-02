Forfar site visit seals planning appeal victory for new house beside popular path

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar site visit seals planning appeal victory for new house beside popular path

Councillors overturned an earlier decision to refuse permission for a family home beside the Rosie road right-of-way on the east of Forfar.

By Graham Brown
The new house will be built on a traungle of land beside the Rosie roadie right-of-way in Forfar. Image: Supplied
The new house will be built on a traungle of land beside the Rosie roadie right-of-way in Forfar. Image: Supplied

Permission for a new house beside a popular Forfar right-of-way has been granted after a site visit by planning appeal councillors.

Development management review committee members took a trip to the Rosie roadie at Gowanbank on the town’s Arbroath Road.

They wanted to see the planned site for the three-bedroom home after it was previously refused under delegated powers.

The corner site lies just beside the busy core path which runs around the east side of Forfar.

It is also beside a much larger area of open ground which has been allocated for housing.

However, plans for 80 houses there were rejected on appeal in 2022.

Rosie road right of way
The Rosie road runs between Arbroath Road and Montrose Road in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Following the site visit, councillors said their questions around the single house had been answered.

“I was a bit concerned, but on balance I think I would want to see this house built,” said Forfar councillor Linda Clark.

Appeal committee chairman Bill Duff said: “There were effectively two reasons for the application being refused.

“The first was the impact on the core path.

“We saw two other houses that are right on the path. Its living room will look towards the core path and we can control the height of a wall which will be built by a condition.”

He said the other concern had been around the impact of the house on the larger site.

“It is on both sides of the Rosie road and the access is not through this, but to knock down a house several houses away to provide access.

“I don’t understand how building one house here is going to impact the bigger development.”

The committee unanimously upheld the appeal and granted conditional approval.

