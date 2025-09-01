Resident recalls moment fatal fire took hold in Dundee block of flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Resident recalls moment fatal fire took hold in Dundee block of flats

A man was found dead after the blaze on Dee Gardens in Menzieshill on Saturday.

By Ben MacDonald
Smoke marks remain on Dee Gardens building
The scene of Saturday's fire on Dee Gardens, Dundee. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A Dundee resident has recalled the moment fatal fire took hold in a block of flats in Dundee.

A man was found dead inside a flat after the blaze on Dee Gardens in Menzieshill on Saturday afternoon.

A joint police and fire investigation into the circumstances is continuing.

Residents of the block were evacuated but have since returned to their homes after forensics officers attended the block.

One man who lives opposite the flat where the man died described trying to help the occupant of the flat.

‘We kicked the door down to try and help the man’

He told The Courier: “My wife screamed that there was a fire in the building. There was no warning of it beforehand.

“Myself and two others saw the smoke coming out of the door of the flat so we kicked it down to try and help the man.

“All you could see was black smoke coming out from the flat.

“The firefighters arrived and asked everyone to stay in their homes until they tended to the fire.

“It wasn’t long after that they asked everyone to evacuate.

Smoke pouring from the windows of the flat. Image: Ken Samson

“They got everyone out very quickly. We were allowed back into our flat on Sunday.

“There’s still stains on the wall from the smoke and the smell is still in the building. It’s coming into our flat.

“We’re waiting for the council to come and sort it.”

The name of the man who died in the flat has not been confirmed.

The resident added: “He was a very quiet man, he kept himself to himself.”

A firefighter at the scene. Image: Ken Samson

Other people living in the area heard the building’s smoke alarms going off as plumes of smoke poured from the windows.

One woman who lives across from the flats said: “I didn’t know anything about it until I heard the alarms.

“The firefighters and police were here for quite a while.

“Police stayed overnight and there were forensics here over Sunday.

“Everyone is now back in their flats.”

Dee Gardens fire ‘not believed to be suspicious’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 1.25pm on Saturday, we were made aware of a fire at a flat in the Dee Gardens area.

“Emergency services attended and a man was found within the property.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin are aware.

“A joint investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances, however, there are not believed to be suspicious.”

