Resident recalls moment fatal fire took hold in Dundee block of flats

A Dundee resident has recalled the moment fatal fire took hold in a block of flats in Dundee.

A man was found dead inside a flat after the blaze on Dee Gardens in Menzieshill on Saturday afternoon.

A joint police and fire investigation into the circumstances is continuing.

Residents of the block were evacuated but have since returned to their homes after forensics officers attended the block.

One man who lives opposite the flat where the man died described trying to help the occupant of the flat.

‘We kicked the door down to try and help the man’

He told The Courier: “My wife screamed that there was a fire in the building. There was no warning of it beforehand.

“Myself and two others saw the smoke coming out of the door of the flat so we kicked it down to try and help the man.

“All you could see was black smoke coming out from the flat.

“The firefighters arrived and asked everyone to stay in their homes until they tended to the fire.

“It wasn’t long after that they asked everyone to evacuate.

“They got everyone out very quickly. We were allowed back into our flat on Sunday.

“There’s still stains on the wall from the smoke and the smell is still in the building. It’s coming into our flat.

“We’re waiting for the council to come and sort it.”

The name of the man who died in the flat has not been confirmed.

The resident added: “He was a very quiet man, he kept himself to himself.”

Other people living in the area heard the building’s smoke alarms going off as plumes of smoke poured from the windows.

One woman who lives across from the flats said: “I didn’t know anything about it until I heard the alarms.

“The firefighters and police were here for quite a while.

“Police stayed overnight and there were forensics here over Sunday.

“Everyone is now back in their flats.”

Dee Gardens fire ‘not believed to be suspicious’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 1.25pm on Saturday, we were made aware of a fire at a flat in the Dee Gardens area.

“Emergency services attended and a man was found within the property.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin are aware.

“A joint investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances, however, there are not believed to be suspicious.”