Perthshire Planning Ahead: Legal agreement over Perth hospital flats and Dunkeld ‘escape’ hut rejected

Planning Ahead is the weekly round-up of Perth and Kinross Council applications and approvals.

By Lucy Scarlett
An artist's impression of the flats at the former Hillside Hospital site. Image: Yeoman McAllister Architects
An artist's impression of the flats at the former Hillside Hospital site. Image: Yeoman McAllister Architects

A major housing development in Perth can finally go ahead after the conclusion of a legal process.

Planning permission for 72 homes on the former Hillside Hospital site on Dundee Road was initially granted in 2024.

This was subject to a legal condition that was finalised last week.

Now, Yeoman McAllister Architects can proceed with the project, which will deliver 18 one-bedroom, 52 two-bedroom and two three-bedroom flats built on the site.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “The Planning and Placemaking Committee agreed it was minded to grant the application subject to the conclusion of a legal agreement securing the units as affordable housing.

“The formal decision notice was issued last week, once that process concluded.”

The five new blocks of flats will be managed by the Dundee-based Hillcrest Housing Association.

Studio pods for ‘creative arts’ at Aberfeldy listed house

Torr Hill House.
Torr Hill House near Aberfeldy. Image: McKenzie Strickland Associates

A B-listed house in Aberfeldy could be set for a major renovation, with teaching halls and studio pods.

Torr Hill House on Urlar Road was built in 1899 but has fallen into disrepair, according to plans lodged with the council.

A design statement on the application said: “Alterations and repairs to the existing house form a central part of the proposals, with works designed to secure the building’s long-term conservation while enhancing its internal functionality.

“Repairs will utilise appropriate traditional materials and detailing to safeguard the architectural and historic character of the property.”

The proposal also outlines the addition of several new buildings on the estate to provide teaching spaces, supported by short-term rental accommodation.

‘On-farm stay’ holiday lodge planned for Perthshire holding

Logiealmond lodge.
What the new holiday lodge at Logiealmond could look like. Image: Studio East Chartered Architects

Plans have been submitted for a new short-term holiday lodge on farmland at Logiealmond.

The accommodation would be a “rustic” one-bedroom unit featuring timber cladding and a level timber walkway, linking it to a car park.

A supporting statement said: “A key part of the planned marketing strategy is to promote the business through an on-farm stay to showcase good farming and environmental practices.

“With increasing public interest in high welfare (and) low-impact food products (i.e. low food miles, free-range, seasonality, natural unprocessed production), the accommodation can reinforce the ‘farm to fork’ initiative, connecting consumers directly with food producers; and achieve ancillary sales and promotion of the business through ancillary sales of produce from the holding to guests.”

The lodge would also be fully accessible for guests with disabilities.

Plans lodged for new housing development in Dunning

Dunning field.
A field on the outskirts of Dunning is earmarked for new homes. Image: Google Maps

A new housing development could be built on the edge of Dunning, off Auchterarder Road, if plans are approved.

The site, controlled by Campion Homes, has capacity for between 43 and 68 units.

Two public consultations are scheduled to take place in Dunning on October 1 and November 4.

Dunkeld ‘escape’ hut rejected after neighbours ‘deeply concerned’

An artist’s impression of the rejected hut near Dunkeld. Image: Ecological Architecture

Plans for a recreational and leisure hut at a site on Dungarthill, near Dunkeld, have been rejected.

The proposed hut was intended to “provide an escape from the stresses of the client’s work and day-to-day life”, according to documents.

It was also to serve as accommodation for the applicant’s friends and family.

The application received 11 objection comments from neighbours.

One said they were “deeply concerned” and another told of “significant public concern” around the plans.

Perth and Kinross Council refused the proposal, citing the adverse visual impact and harm to the landscape character.

The applicant has three months to appeal the decision.

Here are the links to the planning/appeal papers for the Perth and Kinross applications

Hillside Hospital flats

Torr Hill House

Logiealmond holiday accommodation

Dunning housing development

Dunkeld hut

