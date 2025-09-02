Why pool time row at new £66m Monifieth High School has stoked a 20-year-old Angus battle of the burghs

The row over public access to the pool at Monifieth’s £66m high school has re-ignited claims around spending bias in Angus burghs.

Last week, education councillors clashed over pool time at the brand-new secondary just days after it opened.

It followed a motion from Monifieth SNP councillor and former authority leader Beth Whiteside for greater public access to be looked into.

But the move failed after councillors heard the available pool time was already fully booked by the local swimming club and learn-to-swim classes.

Running the pool as a public leisure facility in the learning campus was previously ruled out.

Leisure trust Angus Alive forecast it would cost the council around £300,000 a year.

Carnoustie has 50-year-old pool

It prompted councillor Brian Boyd to raise the situation in south Angus.

“Carnoustie is now left with a 50-year-old swimming pool,” said the town Independent.

“Carnoustie, and therefore all of south Angus, lost out on getting new facilities around 20 years ago because of a lack of money.

“South Angus has the problem that there are no swimming pools that can be used by the public.

“This is such an important thing that it should be coming to full council for discussion,” he said.

“£66 million has been spent on this new school in Monifieth.

“Montrose got a £12m swimming pool. Brechin got its swimming pool.

“So that locality is doing really well, it has two pools where anyone can go.

“The next locality is Kirrie and Forfar. Surprise surprise, the next school that was built – Forfar – got public use for its swimming pool.

“And Arbroath has a swimming pool.

“Where is it in South Angus – it is nowhere, as per usual.

“At the end of the day we’re moving back to a two-tier Angus Council where South Angus loses out.”

Last week, Ms Whiteside described the new Monifieth High School as a “phenomenal learning campus”.

But she said she wanted discussions to start to find an “imaginative way” of improving public access to its facilities, including the pool.