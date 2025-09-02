Why pool time row at new £66m Monifieth High School has stoked a 20-year-old Angus battle of the burghs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Why pool time row at new £66m Monifieth High School has stoked a 20-year-old Angus battle of the burghs

A Carnoustie councillor claims a lack of public swimming facilities for south Angus residents reflects “two-tier” local priorities after criticism of arrangements at the showpiece Monifieth High School.

By Graham Brown
Public use of the swimming pool at the new £66.5m Monifieth High School is already creating waves. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Public use of the swimming pool at the new £66.5m Monifieth High School is already creating waves. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The row over public access to the pool at Monifieth’s £66m high school has re-ignited claims around spending bias in Angus burghs.

Last week, education councillors clashed over pool time at the brand-new secondary just days after it opened.

It followed a motion from Monifieth SNP councillor and former authority leader Beth Whiteside for greater public access to be looked into.

New Monifieth High School opened in August 2025.
Thew new Monifieth High has replaced the former school next door. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

But the move failed after councillors heard the available pool time was already fully booked by the local swimming club and learn-to-swim classes.

Running the pool as a public leisure facility in the learning campus was previously ruled out.

Leisure trust Angus Alive forecast it would cost the council around £300,000 a year.

Carnoustie has 50-year-old pool

It prompted councillor Brian Boyd to raise the situation in south Angus.

“Carnoustie is now left with a 50-year-old swimming pool,” said the town Independent.

“Carnoustie, and therefore all of south Angus, lost out on getting new facilities around 20 years ago because of a lack of money.

“South Angus has the problem that there are no swimming pools that can be used by the public.

Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd
Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd raised the issue of public swimming in south Angus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“This is such an important thing that it should be coming to full council for discussion,” he said.

“£66 million has been spent on this new school in Monifieth.

“Montrose got a £12m swimming pool. Brechin got its swimming pool.

“So that locality is doing really well, it has two pools where anyone can go.

“The next locality is Kirrie and Forfar. Surprise surprise, the next school that was built – Forfar – got public use for its swimming pool.

“And Arbroath has a swimming pool.

“Where is it in South Angus – it is nowhere, as per usual.

“At the end of the day we’re moving back to a two-tier Angus Council where South Angus loses out.”

Last week, Ms Whiteside described the new Monifieth High School as a “phenomenal learning campus”.

But she said she wanted discussions to start to find an “imaginative way” of improving public access to its facilities, including the pool.

More from News

Horne's Pleasure Fairs is returning to Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dates, times and prices revealed as funfairs return to Dundee
2
Andrew Swan.
Dundee sex pest to compensate victims for attacks in city pub
Anti-immigration protestors in Perth, led by Lee Stronach (on right with megaphone). Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Who is behind anti-immigration protests outside Perth hotels?
3
The site of the new Glenrothes outdoor nursery
Glenrothes outdoor children's nursery plan approved for industrial site
The new house will be built on a traungle of land beside the Rosie roadie right-of-way in Forfar. Image: Supplied
Forfar site visit seals planning appeal victory for new house beside popular path
This week's planning ahead includes plans for a new café on Commercial Street
Dundee Planning Ahead: City centre cafe bid and Superdrug eyes new store
Heroin. Image: Shutterstock
Former footballing prospect had £11,000 worth of drugs in Dundee home
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Lochee Road and Arbroath Road active travel routes revealed Picture shows; Lochee Road and Arbroath Road active travel routes . N/A. Supplied by Sweco/Dundee City Council Date; Unknown
Readers have their say on active travel routes planned for Dundee's busiest roads
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Paul Reid.
Lawyers for NHS Fife and Sandie Peggie clash as trans row tribunal returns
Daily court round-up logo.
Monday court roundup — Smoked out by the taxman

Conversation