Six fire engines called to blaze at Angus farm

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at Barnyards Farm near Tannadice.

By Finn Nixon
The scene of the fire at Barnyards Farm. Image: Paul Reid
The scene of the fire at Barnyards Farm. Image: Paul Reid

Firefighters are tackling a major blaze at a farm in Angus.

Six fire engines, including a height appliance, are currently at the scene of the fire in a building at Barnyards Farm.

The farm is just off the B957 near Tannadice, around seven miles north of Forfar.

The fire service was called to the scene just before 3pm on Monday.

Footage posted on social media appears to show flames coming from a building.

The fire service were called just before 3pm on Monday. Image: Paul Reid
Six appliances were sent to the scene. Image: Paul Reid

No reported injuries in Angus farm fire

At 6.35pm the fire service confirmed its crews were still at the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.59pm on Monday to reports of a fire within a farm building, near Tannadice, Forfar.

“Operations Control mobilised six appliances to the scene.

“Two specialist resources, including a height vehicle are also in attendance.

“There are no reported casualties at this time.

“Crews remain in attendance.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

