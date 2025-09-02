Glenrothes outdoor children’s nursery plan approved for industrial site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Glenrothes outdoor children’s nursery plan approved for industrial site

Councillors have overturned officers' decision to refuse the plan amid concerns over its location.

By Claire Warrender
The site of the new Glenrothes outdoor nursery
The site of the new Glenrothes outdoor nursery. Image: Google Maps

An outdoor children’s nursery has been granted permission to open in a Glenrothes industrial estate, despite concerns the site is inappropriate.

Linktown Nursery will take over a site beside Hedgehogs garden centre, next to woodland and a pond in Southfield.

Planning officers initially refused the application by the Kirkcaldy-based company.

The Glenrothes outdoor nursery is accessed via a narrow, unlit road. Image: Google Maps

They said the land is protected for business and industrial use.

And they also raised potential health and safety and road safety fears, given its location.

However, the decision has now been overturned by councillors following an appeal by the nursery’s owner.

The applicant said they deliberately chose the site because it is quiet and away from busy streets and noise.

Glenrothes outdoor children’s nursery providing facilities for parents

The outdoor nursery will provide childcare for 24 youngsters.

And it will be open from Monday to Friday during school term time.

It will become one of the few fully outdoor nurseries in Fife, making use of the adjacent woodland.

Liberal Democrat member Jane Ann Liston backed the application.

She said: “One way of increasing employment is to provide childcare facilities for parents.

St Andrews councillor Jane Ann Liston
Councillor Jane Ann Liston backed the Glenrothes outdoor children’s nursery plan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It might not be exactly what was meant by employment opportunities but I think that has to be a significant issue.

“We know a lot of childcare has been lost since covid.”

And SNP councillor Lesley Backhouse agreed, stating: “It’s a very small part of the protected land.

“It’s surrounded by greenery and the majority of the industrial site is to the north.”

Concerns over site

Planning officers who ruled against the proposal had a specific issue with the Glenrothes site’s access road, which is narrow and unlit.

They also said the applicant had failed to demonstrate activity from neighbouring businesses would have no adverse impact on the health of children and staff.

The location of the Glenrothes outdoor day nursery relative to other businesses
The location of the Glenrothes outdoor children’s nursery is shown at the bottom of the picture. Image: Google Maps

SNP councillor David Barratt believed the officer’s decision should be upheld.

He said: “There is a shortage of childcare but there is also a lack of employment land.

“There are legitimate concerns about industrial uses on the site, both existing and potential.

“I also have concerns about the transport links into the site for people working there.”

The Glenrothes outdoor nursery plan was eventually approved by three votes to two.

More from News

The site of the new Glenrothes outdoor nursery. Image: Google Maps
Dates, times and prices revealed as funfairs return to Dundee
2
The site of the new Glenrothes outdoor nursery. Image: Google Maps
Dundee sex pest to compensate victims for attacks in city pub
The site of the new Glenrothes outdoor nursery. Image: Google Maps
Why pool time row at new £66m Monifieth High School has stoked a 20-year-old…
2
The site of the new Glenrothes outdoor nursery. Image: Google Maps
Who is behind anti-immigration protests outside Perth hotels?
3
The site of the new Glenrothes outdoor nursery. Image: Google Maps
Forfar site visit seals planning appeal victory for new house beside popular path
This week's planning ahead includes plans for a new café on Commercial Street
Dundee Planning Ahead: City centre cafe bid and Superdrug eyes new store
The site of the new Glenrothes outdoor nursery. Image: Google Maps
Former footballing prospect had £11,000 worth of drugs in Dundee home
The site of the new Glenrothes outdoor nursery. Image: Google Maps
Readers have their say on active travel routes planned for Dundee's busiest roads
The site of the new Glenrothes outdoor nursery. Image: Google Maps
Lawyers for NHS Fife and Sandie Peggie clash as trans row tribunal returns
Daily court round-up logo.
Monday court roundup — Smoked out by the taxman

Conversation