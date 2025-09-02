Glenrothes outdoor children’s nursery plan approved for industrial site

An outdoor children’s nursery has been granted permission to open in a Glenrothes industrial estate, despite concerns the site is inappropriate.

Linktown Nursery will take over a site beside Hedgehogs garden centre, next to woodland and a pond in Southfield.

Planning officers initially refused the application by the Kirkcaldy-based company.

They said the land is protected for business and industrial use.

And they also raised potential health and safety and road safety fears, given its location.

However, the decision has now been overturned by councillors following an appeal by the nursery’s owner.

The applicant said they deliberately chose the site because it is quiet and away from busy streets and noise.

Glenrothes outdoor children’s nursery providing facilities for parents

The outdoor nursery will provide childcare for 24 youngsters.

And it will be open from Monday to Friday during school term time.

It will become one of the few fully outdoor nurseries in Fife, making use of the adjacent woodland.

Liberal Democrat member Jane Ann Liston backed the application.

She said: “One way of increasing employment is to provide childcare facilities for parents.

“It might not be exactly what was meant by employment opportunities but I think that has to be a significant issue.

“We know a lot of childcare has been lost since covid.”

And SNP councillor Lesley Backhouse agreed, stating: “It’s a very small part of the protected land.

“It’s surrounded by greenery and the majority of the industrial site is to the north.”

Concerns over site

Planning officers who ruled against the proposal had a specific issue with the Glenrothes site’s access road, which is narrow and unlit.

They also said the applicant had failed to demonstrate activity from neighbouring businesses would have no adverse impact on the health of children and staff.

SNP councillor David Barratt believed the officer’s decision should be upheld.

He said: “There is a shortage of childcare but there is also a lack of employment land.

“There are legitimate concerns about industrial uses on the site, both existing and potential.

“I also have concerns about the transport links into the site for people working there.”

The Glenrothes outdoor nursery plan was eventually approved by three votes to two.