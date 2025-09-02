Plans to transform historic Fife pub into 28-bed hotel

Plans have been unveiled to transform a historic Fife pub into a 28-bedroom hotel.

The Smugglers Inn in Burntisland was put up for sale earlier this year with an asking price of £240,000.

It remains for sale via Prime Property Auctions at a knock-down price of £195,000.

Despite that, plans have been submitted to Fife Council to transform the building – which dates from the late 18th century, according to Historic Scotland.

In 1824, it was listed as being home to The Perth Inn and later, The Panama in 1888 and the George Hotel in 1979 – when it was also awarded B-listed status.

Major refurbishment planned at Smugglers Inn in Burntisland

Photographs from the sales listing showed major work was required on the building to bring it back into use.

Dunfermline-based WFW Property Limited is behind the plans submitted to Fife Council to turn the former pub into a hotel.

A design statement included in the planning application outlines proposals for a major refurbishment of the property.

This includes creating 28 bedrooms with en-suites as well as kitchen and laundry facilities.

Existing roof structures at the rear of the building would be removed, and existing corridors and courtyard/open spaces re-established.

External work to the exterior of the building is also proposed, in keeping with its listed status.

The plans are expected to come before Fife Council planners for determination later this year.