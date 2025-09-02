Plans to transform historic Fife pub into 28-bed hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans to transform historic Fife pub into 28-bed hotel

The Smugglers Inn in Burntisland was put up for sale earlier this year.

By Neil Henderson
The Smugglers Inn, Burntisland.
The Smugglers Inn, Burntisland. Image: Prime Property Auctions

Plans have been unveiled to transform a historic Fife pub into a 28-bedroom hotel.

The Smugglers Inn in Burntisland was put up for sale earlier this year with an asking price of £240,000.

It remains for sale via Prime Property Auctions at a knock-down price of £195,000.

Despite that, plans have been submitted to Fife Council to transform the building – which dates from the late 18th century, according to Historic Scotland.

In 1824, it was listed as being home to The Perth Inn and later, The Panama in 1888 and the George Hotel in 1979 – when it was also awarded B-listed status.

Major refurbishment planned at Smugglers Inn in Burntisland

Photographs from the sales listing showed major work was required on the building to bring it back into use.

Dunfermline-based WFW Property Limited is behind the plans submitted to Fife Council to turn the former pub into a hotel.

A design statement included in the planning application outlines proposals for a major refurbishment of the property.

This includes creating 28 bedrooms with en-suites as well as kitchen and laundry facilities.

An internal view of Smugglers Inn pub in Burntisland.
An internal view of the Smugglers Inn pub in Burntisland. Image: Prime Property Auctions

Existing roof structures at the rear of the building would be removed, and existing corridors and courtyard/open spaces re-established.

External work to the exterior of the building is also proposed, in keeping with its listed status.

The plans are expected to come before Fife Council planners for determination later this year.

Conversation