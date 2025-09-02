Hunt for Cupar driver as man and teenager left in hospital after Tesco hit-and-run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Hunt for Cupar driver as man and teenager left in hospital after Tesco hit-and-run

Police and paramedics were called to the crash outside the supermarket on Monday evening.

By Neil Henderson
Tesco supermarket on South Road in Cupar.
Tesco supermarket on South Road in Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Police are hunting for a driver after a man and a teenager were left in hospital following a hit-and-run crash in a Cupar Tesco supermarket car park.

Police and paramedics were called to the Tesco on South Road on Monday evening after the pair were hit by a car.

A man and a teenager were taken to hospital.

The extent of their injuries has not been confirmed.

The driver of the car left the scene and is now being hunted by police.

‘Inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver’

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At around 6.45pm on Monday, we received a report of a crash involving a car and two pedestrians at a car park in South Road, Cupar.

“A man and a female teenager were taken to hospital.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

More from News

Six vehicles destroyed by fire in Inverkeithing.
Man, 48, charged after Inverkeithing fire destroys six vehicles
Stirling-born Jimmy Bone has died at the age of 75.
Tributes as Arbroath FC legend Jimmy Bone dies
Horne's Pleasure Fairs is returning to Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dates, times and prices revealed as funfairs return to Dundee
2
Andrew Swan.
Dundee sex pest to compensate victims for attacks in city pub
Public use of the swimming pool at the new £66.5m Monifieth High School is already creating waves. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Why pool access clash at £66m Monifieth High has reopened long-running burgh battle
7
Anti-immigration protestors in Perth, led by Lee Stronach (on right with megaphone). Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Who is behind anti-immigration protests outside Perth hotels?
33
The site of the new Glenrothes outdoor nursery
Glenrothes outdoor children's nursery plan approved for industrial site
The new house will be built on a traungle of land beside the Rosie roadie right-of-way in Forfar. Image: Supplied
Forfar site visit seals planning appeal victory for new house beside popular path
This week's planning ahead includes plans for a new café on Commercial Street
Dundee Planning Ahead: City centre cafe bid and Superdrug eyes new store
Heroin. Image: Shutterstock
Former footballing prospect had £11,000 worth of drugs in Dundee home

Conversation