Hunt for Cupar driver as man and teenager left in hospital after Tesco hit-and-run

Police are hunting for a driver after a man and a teenager were left in hospital following a hit-and-run crash in a Cupar Tesco supermarket car park.

Police and paramedics were called to the Tesco on South Road on Monday evening after the pair were hit by a car.

A man and a teenager were taken to hospital.

The extent of their injuries has not been confirmed.

The driver of the car left the scene and is now being hunted by police.

‘Inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver’

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At around 6.45pm on Monday, we received a report of a crash involving a car and two pedestrians at a car park in South Road, Cupar.

“A man and a female teenager were taken to hospital.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.