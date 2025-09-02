Fortune Gomo’s family ‘attempting to rebuild lives’ in Dundee two months after alleged murder

Fortune Gomo’s husband says her devastated family are “attempting to rebuild” their lives two months after she was allegedly murdered.

Richard Gomo told The Courier he and his daughter travelled to Zimbabwe to bury his wife.

The respected Scottish Water scientist, 39, was allegedly stabbed to death on South Road on July 5.

Her family has since returned to Dundee, where they are “trying to come to terms with everything that has happened”.

Mr Gomo said: “I can confirm we travelled to Zimbabwe in July for Fortune’s burial.

“My daughter and I are now back in Dundee where we are attempting to re-build our lives.

“We are still trying to come to terms with everything that has happened.

“We are just taking small steps and dealing with everything that is going on.

“We are maintaining as much of our privacy as possible while we let the courts deal with things.

“We are attempting to do what we can to not draw any more attention to us.”

He added: “We are very grateful to so many people in the local community and beyond who have supported us through this time.

“We have had a lot of support from the community and I would like to express our gratitude.”

Fortune’s family in Zimbabwe and her husband also shared a statement via Sandy’s Bar on social media today.

Fortune Gomo’s family thank Dundee for ‘dedication and compassion’

The Lochee pub raised more than £11,000 for her family by hosting a fundraising event on July 13.

The Gomo and Nyatsanza families said: “The Gomo and Nyatsanza families would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for the immense support and assistance received during the repatriation process and the funeral of Dr Gomo.

“Special thanks go to the Zimbabwean government, particularly the embassy in the UK, as well as the Scottish police, Scottish Water, Dundee University, Scottish MPs, councillors, Sandy’s Bar, the Scottish couple first respondent on the scene, the Dundee community, Mr Ade from Naba, St Peter’s Anglican Church in Mabelreign Harare and St Andrews Cathedral in Dundee, among many others.

“Your dedication and compassion during this challenging time have provided our family with great comfort.

“The guidance and resources offered by these institutions and individuals were invaluable in navigating the complexities of the repatriation process.

“We truly appreciate the care and respect with which you handled every detail.

“The contributions from well-wishers, including the Scottish community and beyond, have made a significant difference, helping to make this difficult journey more bearable.

“Your kindness has not gone unnoticed and has genuinely touched our hearts.

“Thank you once again for your unwavering support and dedication.

“We are forever grateful for your assistance during this time of sorrow and transition.

“With deepest appreciation, we thank you all.”

Fortune died on South Road in Dundee after alleged stabbing

Dr Gomo was allegedly stabbed to death by Kyler Rattray on South Road in Dundee on July 5.

Rattray, 20, later appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of her murder and was remanded to Polmont Young Offenders Institution.