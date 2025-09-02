Fortune Gomo’s family ‘attempting to rebuild lives’ in Dundee two months after alleged murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fortune Gomo’s family ‘attempting to rebuild lives’ in Dundee two months after alleged murder

Dr Fortune Gomo's husband, Richard, told The Courier how he is 'trying to come to terms' with his wife's death.

Dr Fortune Gomo.
Dr Fortune Gomo. Image: Police Scotland.
By Lindsey Hamilton & Finn Nixon

Fortune Gomo’s husband says her devastated family are “attempting to rebuild” their lives two months after she was allegedly murdered.

Richard Gomo told The Courier he and his daughter travelled to Zimbabwe to bury his wife.

The respected Scottish Water scientist, 39, was allegedly stabbed to death on South Road on July 5.

Her family has since returned to Dundee, where they are “trying to come to terms with everything that has happened”.

Richard Gomo chats to well-wishers at Fortune's funeral service at St Andrew's Cathedral in July
Richard Gomo chats to well-wishers at Fortune’s funeral service at St Andrew’s Cathedral in July. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Mr Gomo said: “I can confirm we travelled to Zimbabwe in July for Fortune’s burial.

“My daughter and I are now back in Dundee where we are attempting to re-build our lives.

“We are still trying to come to terms with everything that has happened.

“We are just taking small steps and dealing with everything that is going on.

“We are maintaining as much of our privacy as possible while we let the courts deal with things.

“We are attempting to do what we can to not draw any more attention to us.”

Dr Fortune Gomo
Dr Fortune Gomo was allegedly murdered on South Road in Dundee. Image: Facebook

He added: “We are very grateful to so many people in the local community and beyond who have supported us through this time.

“We have had a lot of support from the community and I would like to express our gratitude.”

Fortune’s family in Zimbabwe and her husband also shared a statement via Sandy’s Bar on social media today.

Fortune Gomo’s family thank Dundee for ‘dedication and compassion’

The Lochee pub raised more than £11,000 for her family by hosting a fundraising event on July 13.

Sandy's Bar fundraiser organisers, Mel Keenan, Anne Marie Gowans, Denise Gow, Andrew Crawford, Sinead McGuire and Susan Morton.
Sandy’s Bar fundraiser organisers, Mel Keenan, Anne Marie Gowans, Denise Gow, Andrew Crawford, Sinead McGuire and Susan Morton .Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Gomo and Nyatsanza families said: “The Gomo and Nyatsanza families would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for the immense support and assistance received during the repatriation process and the funeral of Dr Gomo.

“Special thanks go to the Zimbabwean government, particularly the embassy in the UK, as well as the Scottish police, Scottish Water, Dundee University, Scottish MPs, councillors, Sandy’s Bar, the Scottish couple first respondent on the scene, the Dundee community, Mr Ade from Naba, St Peter’s Anglican Church in Mabelreign Harare and St Andrews Cathedral in Dundee, among many others.

“Your dedication and compassion during this challenging time have provided our family with great comfort.

“The guidance and resources offered by these institutions and individuals were invaluable in navigating the complexities of the repatriation process.

“We truly appreciate the care and respect with which you handled every detail.

“The contributions from well-wishers, including the Scottish community and beyond, have made a significant difference, helping to make this difficult journey more bearable.

“Your kindness has not gone unnoticed and has genuinely touched our hearts.

“Thank you once again for your unwavering support and dedication.

“We are forever grateful for your assistance during this time of sorrow and transition.

“With deepest appreciation, we thank you all.”

Fortune died on South Road in Dundee after alleged stabbing

Dr Gomo was allegedly stabbed to death by Kyler Rattray on South Road in Dundee on July 5.

Rattray, 20, later appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of her murder and was remanded to Polmont Young Offenders Institution.

