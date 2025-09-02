Man, 48, charged after Inverkeithing fire destroys six vehicles

A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire at a hotel car park in Inverkeithing that destroyed six vehicles.

Fire crews were called to Back’oyards in the town shortly after 7am on Friday following reports of a fire.

On arrival, firefighters discovered six vans and minibuses alight in the car park at the rear of the Queen’s Hotel.

All six vehicles were destroyed, triggering a police investigation.

Now, police have confirmed they have charged a man over the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire at a premises in Fife.

“At around 7.20am on Friday, we received a report of a fire in Back’oyards, Inverkeithing.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and there were no reports of injuries.

“The man will be reported to the procurator fiscal.”